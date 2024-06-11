Twitter
Remember Aanand Vardhan? Sooryavansham's Sonu, who gave 'zeher wali kheer' to Amitabh Bachchan, here's how he looks now

The 'zeher waali kheer' scene in Sooryavansham is now a popular meme on social media. Aanand Vardhan, who played Sonu in the film, reveals if he is still in touch with Amitabh Bachchan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 09:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Remember Aanand Vardhan? Sooryavansham's Sonu, who gave 'zeher wali kheer' to Amitabh Bachchan, here's how he looks now
A still from Sooryavansham
Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan in the dual roles of Thakur Bhanu Pratap and his son Heera Thakur, Sooryavansham was released in 1999 and recently completed 25 years of its release in May last month. The film didn't succeed at the box office, but soon became a cult film due to its repeated viewings on television (read: Sony Max). 

One of the scenes has become a huge meme on social media in which Thakur Bhanu Pratap's grandson Sonu offers him 'zeher wali kheer' unknowingly. Aanand Vardhan, who played the child artiste Sonu, recently talked about his memories of working in Sooryavansham and also shared about his future plans as he plans to make a comeback into the films as a leading actor.

Talking about how he was selected for the film, Aanand told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers tried a few child artists from the North initially. But they didn’t seem suitable. Meanwhile, Sooryavansham’s shoot had started. Amitabh sir then watched the Telugu version and he insisted that he wanted me on board. That’s how I came into the picture." Sooryavansham is the remake of the 1997 Tamil film Surya Vamsam, which was also remade in Telugu in 1998 as Suryavamsam.

Aanand also shared that Amitabh helped him in his dialogues as he didn't know Hindi. "We were not even taught Hindi in school. But I had good grasping power. I had memorized all the dialogues. Mr. Bachchan helped with subtle aspects since it was a Hindi film. Hence, there was a slight change in the dialogue delivery. He used to observe my shots and correct me, in case I faltered", the actor stated.

When asked if Aanand is in touch with Amitabh Bachchan now, he ansered, "No, unfortunately. But I hope to be in touch with him someday by feeding him kheer someday. Needless to say, it would be without zeher."

Sharing his future plans as an actor, Aanand concluded, "I am doing a Telugu film as a lead, titled Nidurinchu Jahapana. It has a unique story and I have an author-backed role. Hence, I am hoping that I should make some noise. It’ll be a great opportunity if I get a chance to work in Bollywood."

