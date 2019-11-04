'Panipat': Kriti Sanon's look as Parvati Bai will remind you of Priyanka Chopra aka Kashibai from 'Bajirao Mastani'

Kriti Sanon took to her social media pages and unveiled her first look as Parvati Bai from Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat'.

Kriti Sanon is all set to be seen in her first historic character as Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama titled Panipat. In the film, she will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The trailer for the film will be unveiled tomorrow and the makers are now unveiling the character posters of the lead actors. Earlier today, we saw the first look of Sanjay as menacing Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Now, Kriti took to her Instagram page and shared her first look from Panipat. In the poster, the pretty actor is seen donning the look of a Maratha Queen named Parvati Bai and looks simply the best. She is seen wearing a Kasta saree with heavy gold jewellery and a half-moon bindi.

Kriti shared the first look and wrote, "Parvati Bai - A True Queen Needs No Crown. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook @duttsanjay @arjunkapoor #AshutoshGowariker @sunita.gowariker #RohitShelatkar @agppl @visionworldfilm @reliance.entertainment @zeemusiccompany @avigowariker @ckmurali.dop @nitinchandrakantdesai @neeta_lulla @padminikolhapure @mohnish_bahl #ZeenatAman"

Check it out below:

Talking about learning Marathi for Panipat, Kriti earlier told DNA After Hrs, "I only learnt it for the film. I am good at picking up words and pronounce them well. We don’t speak a lot of Marathi in the film, but whatever I did, it had to be in the most authentic manner so that it is believable that I am a Maharashtrian girl. I had a dialect trainer, too, on the set. I would tell Ashutosh thoda aur Marathi add kar do na to get the flavour right."