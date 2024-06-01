Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

Twitter
Tanya Deol's husband Bobby Deol has also amassed significant wealth over the years, thanks to his career in films. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore. Reports state that for his role as Abrar Haque in 'Animal', Bobby Deol took home between Rs 4-5 crore.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Deol family is one of the oldest film families in Bollywood, the head of which is superstar Dharmendra. While much is known about Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, as they are all actors, very little information is available about the 'bahus' of the Deol family as they all like to keep a low profile. 

Today, we will tell you about Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol. The couple has been married for 27 years but Tanya Deol chooses to maintain a low profile despite Bobby Deol's stardom, especially after the success of 'Animal'. 

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol got married in 1996 and are parents to two sons - Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. The couple's love story began in late 1995 when they met at a common friend's home. 

Once, in an interview, Tanya Deol revealed how Bobby Deol pursued her after they met at Chunky Pandey's home, and after his repeated asks, she obliged and their love story began. 

Many are unaware that Tanya Deol is the daughter of Devendra Ahuja, who was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. When Devendra Ahuja died in 2010, he reportedly left his shares and properties worth at least Rs 300 crore to his daughter. 

Apart from the wealth her father left for her, Tanya Deol is also an interior designer and owns a furnishing store. She has two siblings - a brother named Vikram Ahuja and a sister Munisha.

Tanya Deol's husband Bobby Deol has also amassed significant wealth over the years, thanks to his career in films. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore. Reports state that for his role as Abrar Haque in 'Animal', Bobby Deol took home between Rs 4-5 crore. The couple currently live in a luxurious home in Vile Parle, Mumbai, worth Rs 6 crore.

