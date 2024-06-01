Hardik Pandya net worth: Natasa Stankovic to get 70% property? A look at star India cricketer's wealth

Apart from this, Hardik Pandya also owns two houses. One is a highrise penthouse spread across 6,000 square feet worth over Rs 3 crore in Diwalipura in Vadodara, Gujarat. Another is an 8BHK apartment in Mumbai worth over Rs 30 crore.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are currently grabbing headlines amid rumours of their divorce circulating online. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news but every day, some new information comes to light about the relationship status of the two.

A few days back, media reports claimed that Natasa Stankovic would be getting 70% of his wealth in the divorce. When this news was circulated, an old video of Hardik Pandya from his appearance on Gaurav Kapur’s show also went viral where the star India cricketer revealed that he does not own any property solely in his name and that his mother is the co-owner of all his assets, including his car and house.

While there is no confirmation either about the divorce or Natasa Stankovic getting 70% of Hardik Pandya's properties, here's a look at India's vice-captain's net worth.

Hardik Pandya, Team India vice-captain and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians captain's, estimated net worth is $11.4 million which is over Rs 94 crore (approximately). Reports state that Hardik Pandya earns Rs 1.5 crore per month in addition to Rs 5 crore annually through his contract with the BCCI.

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's estimated net worth, on the other hand, is said to be Rs 20 crore.

Apart from cricket, Hardik Pandya earns a lot of money through his brand endorsements and paid partnerships on social media. Hardik Pandya is the brand ambassador of BoAt, Sin Denim, Gulf Oil India, Villain, Dream11, Xlerate, Souled Store, Amazon Alexa, Reliance Retail, Star Sports Monster Energy, and SG Cricket, among others.

Hardik Pandya is also the proud owner of a garage that is home to posh cars like Mercedes AMG G63, Audi A6, Jeep Compass, and Land Rover Range Rover, among others.

