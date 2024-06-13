Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir

This star charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan.

With stardom comes a luxurious lifestyle and the entertainment field often ensures both. We have all seen stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others enjoying an uber-luxurious lifestyle. However, there is another star, who owns a private island.

The star we are talking about became popular for his chartbuster Bollywood songs. His father was a trained classical musician who used to sing kirtans in Patna Sahib Gurdwara since childhood. His brother is also a star singer. He is none other than Mika Singh.

The 45-year-old, Mika Singh, got his first big break in the form of Dil Mein Baji Guitar, followed by Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met, Baamulaiza, and Dil Bole Hadippa. In addition to these initial successes, his other notable songs include Subah Hone Na De, Long Drive, and Pungi. Singh has been a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. Ever since his solo Saawan Me Lag Gayi Aag became a hit, Mika Singh has successfully carved a niche for himself. The singer reportedly charges Rs 20-22 lakh per song.

However, when he was invited for a performance at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement bash, according to reports, the actor charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore for a 10-minute performance. The singer lives a luxurious lifestyle and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 66 crore.

Apart from a swanky collection of cars, Mika Singh also owns a private Island that has a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. The singer also owns a private jet which he often uses for vacations. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the singer has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. A source told Pinkvilla that Mika has been approached to participate in this season. The source further said that the makers are targeting at getting 1 well-established name from showbiz. Last year, they had actor-producer Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2, which Salman Khan hosted. However, it is yet not confirmed whether the singer has signed the dotted lines. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is all set to commence on June 21.

