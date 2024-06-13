Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani partners up with Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Rs 840000 crore brand to…

Meet Indian genius who had 38 honorary doctoral degrees from universities in 19 countries

Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart, urges early repatriation of mortal remains of Indians

Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir

'Aliens aren't from another world, they're...' Harvard scientists' unveil big secret

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani partners up with Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Rs 840000 crore brand to…

Meet Indian genius who had 38 honorary doctoral degrees from universities in 19 countries

Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir

8 most stunning pictures from James Webb Telescope

This country has people of 120 nationalities

How diabetes affects life expectancy of sugar patients?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir

Meet Salman Khan’s 'brother', who shared one room with 25 boys, survived on vada pav; then became star, now charges…

BTS' Jin poses with Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope after military discharge; reunion photo breaks the internet

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir

This star charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 08:13 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir
Mika Singh (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

With stardom comes a luxurious lifestyle and the entertainment field often ensures both. We have all seen stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others enjoying an uber-luxurious lifestyle. However, there is another star, who owns a private island. 

The star we are talking about became popular for his chartbuster Bollywood songs. His father was a trained classical musician who used to sing kirtans in Patna Sahib Gurdwara since childhood. His brother is also a star singer. He is none other than Mika Singh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

The 45-year-old, Mika Singh, got his first big break in the form of Dil Mein Baji Guitar, followed by Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met, Baamulaiza, and Dil Bole Hadippa. In addition to these initial successes, his other notable songs include Subah Hone Na De, Long Drive, and Pungi. Singh has been a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. Ever since his solo Saawan Me Lag Gayi Aag became a hit, Mika Singh has successfully carved a niche for himself. The singer reportedly charges Rs 20-22 lakh per song. 

However, when he was invited for a performance at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement bash, according to reports, the actor charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore for a 10-minute performance. The singer lives a luxurious lifestyle and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 66 crore. 

Apart from a swanky collection of cars, Mika Singh also owns a private Island that has a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. The singer also owns a private jet which he often uses for vacations. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the singer has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. A source told Pinkvilla that Mika has been approached to participate in this season. The source further said that the makers are targeting at getting 1 well-established name from showbiz. Last year, they had actor-producer Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2, which Salman Khan hosted. However, it is yet not confirmed whether the singer has signed the dotted lines. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is all set to commence on June 21.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrababu Naidu makes heroic return to Andhra Pradesh politics, becomes 4th time CM with Pawan Kalyan as his deputy

'No games under guise of…': Chandrababu Naidu announces new capital of Andhra Pradesh before swearing-in as CM, check

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

40 Indian nationals dead in fire at Indian Labour camp in Kuwait

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement