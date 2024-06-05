Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, who left government job, never got lead role in Bollywood; later became 'comedy king'

Meet the actor who gave hits with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, but never got the lead role in Bollywood.

Many actors who impressed the audience with their comic timing in films, never got to play the lead role but still became superstars. One such actor, who gave tough competition to comic actors like Johnny Lever, Govinda, and others, never got a lead role in Bollywood.

The actor we are talking about became a star with his comic roles and gave hits to superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn. However, he never got a lead role in Hindi films. He is none other than Ashok Saraf.

Born on June 4, 1947, Ashoka Saraf is a well-known name in the Marathi and Bollywood industries. He resided in South Mumbai, in a village named Chikhalwadi, and was named after the veteran actor Ashok Kumar. Though he had an interest in theatre and acting, the actor's father wanted him to complete his studies and get a stable job.

He went on to obey his father and secured a job as a banker in the State Bank of India. However, he managed work and acting simultaneously. Even after his acting debut in Marathi film, he continued working as a banker, however, later after establishing himself in the entertainment industry, he quit the job.

Ashok Saraf started his career with the movie Janaki in 1969 and has acted in more than 250 movies out of which 100 were commercially successful. His comedy films created a wave in Marathi cinema in the 1970s and 80s and some of his notable films are Ashi Hi Banava Banavi, Aayatya Gharat Gharoba, Balache Baap Bramhachari, Bhootacha Bhau, and Dhum Dhadaka. Though the actor never got a lead role in Bollywood films, he was a superstar in the Marathi film industry.

In Bollywood, the actor got recognition for his comic roles and gave tough competition to other successful comic actors like Johny Lever, Kader Khan, and Govinda. The actor worked in successful films like Ajay Devgn's Singham, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Joru Ka Gulam, Koyla, Karan Arjun, and more. He also starred in some of the hit television shows like Hum Paanch, and Choti Badi Baatein and established himself as a comedy king with his films in mid 80s and 90s.

