Meet Sanjay Dutt's heroine, who lived in chawl for 25 years, left Bollywood after one Rs 100-crore hit; is now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Proba-3: An ISRO-ESA venture to simulate Solar Eclipse

Meet outsider who got 40 films even before debut, father cleaned tables at dhaba, he became top star, worth Rs 125 crore

Bigg Boss OTT 3: YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives, Kritika and Payal, set to participate in the show

Farhan Akhtar reacts to audience's obsession with Don 3, Mirzapur 3: 'People ask me what are you doing...'

Watch: Pune teen hangs from edge of a building to shoot Instagram reel, viral video angers netizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Proba-3: An ISRO-ESA venture to simulate Solar Eclipse

Meet outsider who got 40 films even before debut, father cleaned tables at dhaba, he became top star, worth Rs 125 crore

Bigg Boss OTT 3: YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives, Kritika and Payal, set to participate in the show

10 Bollywood actors who owe their fitness to yoga 

Price of milk in Pakistan

Sania Mirza's big announcement

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Meet outsider who got 40 films even before debut, father cleaned tables at dhaba, he became top star, worth Rs 125 crore

Farhan Akhtar reacts to audience's obsession with Don 3, Mirzapur 3: 'People ask me what are you doing...'

This Hindi film with new hero, no star has a bigger release than Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Fighter; got 1000 screens in..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Sanjay Dutt's heroine, who lived in chawl for 25 years, left Bollywood after one Rs 100-crore hit; is now...

This actress, who once shared the screen with Sanjay Dutt and Mammootty, lived in chawl for 25 years.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 08:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Sanjay Dutt's heroine, who lived in chawl for 25 years, left Bollywood after one Rs 100-crore hit; is now...
Priya Bapat sitting at the beach (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Not every actor in the film industry comes from a privileged background. From Jackie Shroff to Rajinikanth, many actors have shared their stories about the struggling days after they made it big in the industry. However, there is one actress, who lived in a chawl even after making her Bollywood debut. 

    The actress we are talking about has worked with superstars like Sanjay Dutt and Mammootty, however, after giving only one Rs 100-crore hit, the actress left Bollywood. She is none other than Marathi star Priya Bapat. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

    Priya Bapat was born and brought up in Mumbai. The actress made her acting debut as a child artiste alongside Mammootty in the movie Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. She finally made her Bollywood debut alongside Sanjay Dutt in the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S helmed by Rajkummar Hirnai. She essayed the role of Meenal in the movie. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and later she had a cameo in the sequel of the movie, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which was her first and only Rs 100-crore movie in Hindi cinema. 

    The actress revealed that she used to live in a chawl and even after her blockbuster Bollywood debut she continued to stay there and only moved out after her marriage. She revealed in an interview, "In an interview with Times of India, Priya Bapat recalled living in a chawl and said, “I have spent almost 25 years of my life in that chawl. Till I got married I stayed there. From celebrating Diwali together to playing games with my friends during childhood days, this chawl has given me a lot of memories.”

    She further added, "The specialty of this chawl was, that all the houses on a floor were connected to each other internally through doors. So it was easily possible to go from one house to another without getting out of the house. This system kept all the families on the floor connected to each other. Also, I feel that nowadays, the apartment system has created distance between people.”

    After Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Priya Bapat was not seen in any of the Bollywood movies. She went on to make her name in the Marathi cinema and has been a part of several movies like Kaksparsh, Happy Journey, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, and more. She is reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses in Marathi cinema, who charges Rs 8 lakh per film. 

    Not only this, apart from films, Priya Bapat also starred in several web series like City of Dreams and Raffuchakkar. She has also been a part of several Marathi television shows like Damini, Adhuri Ek Kahani, Bus Bai Bas Ladies Special, and more. 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Heatwave in India: Centre orders special units in govt hospitals, asks for priority treatment

    Meet woman who cracked UPSC while doing govt job, became IPS officer, won Rs 1 crore in KBC, she is now in news for....

    Hrithik Roshan calls this film 'turning point' in his career; it's not Krrish, Dhoom 2, Super 30, War

    Details of World's oldest university, it's not Nalanda University in India, it was located in...

    Vande Bharat Express passenger shares pic of cockroach in meal, IRCTC reacts

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

    Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

    Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

    Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

    In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement