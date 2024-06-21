Meet Sanjay Dutt's heroine, who lived in chawl for 25 years, left Bollywood after one Rs 100-crore hit; is now...

This actress, who once shared the screen with Sanjay Dutt and Mammootty, lived in chawl for 25 years.

Not every actor in the film industry comes from a privileged background. From Jackie Shroff to Rajinikanth, many actors have shared their stories about the struggling days after they made it big in the industry. However, there is one actress, who lived in a chawl even after making her Bollywood debut.

The actress we are talking about has worked with superstars like Sanjay Dutt and Mammootty, however, after giving only one Rs 100-crore hit, the actress left Bollywood. She is none other than Marathi star Priya Bapat.

Priya Bapat was born and brought up in Mumbai. The actress made her acting debut as a child artiste alongside Mammootty in the movie Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. She finally made her Bollywood debut alongside Sanjay Dutt in the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S helmed by Rajkummar Hirnai. She essayed the role of Meenal in the movie. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and later she had a cameo in the sequel of the movie, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which was her first and only Rs 100-crore movie in Hindi cinema.

The actress revealed that she used to live in a chawl and even after her blockbuster Bollywood debut she continued to stay there and only moved out after her marriage. She revealed in an interview, "In an interview with Times of India, Priya Bapat recalled living in a chawl and said, “I have spent almost 25 years of my life in that chawl. Till I got married I stayed there. From celebrating Diwali together to playing games with my friends during childhood days, this chawl has given me a lot of memories.”

She further added, "The specialty of this chawl was, that all the houses on a floor were connected to each other internally through doors. So it was easily possible to go from one house to another without getting out of the house. This system kept all the families on the floor connected to each other. Also, I feel that nowadays, the apartment system has created distance between people.”

After Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Priya Bapat was not seen in any of the Bollywood movies. She went on to make her name in the Marathi cinema and has been a part of several movies like Kaksparsh, Happy Journey, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, and more. She is reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses in Marathi cinema, who charges Rs 8 lakh per film.

Not only this, apart from films, Priya Bapat also starred in several web series like City of Dreams and Raffuchakkar. She has also been a part of several Marathi television shows like Damini, Adhuri Ek Kahani, Bus Bai Bas Ladies Special, and more.

