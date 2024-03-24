Meet actress, who was once highest paid, rejected Lt Colonel’s marriage proposal, her fiancé fell from balcony, then...

Nanda who worked with big stars like Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Rajendra Kumar, and Shammi Kapoor.

Today, we will talk about a Bollywood actress who started her career as a child artiste and ruled the Hindi film industry for over three decades. With every performance that the actress gave, she left her unique mark.

Yes! We are talking about Nanda who worked with big stars like Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Rajendra Kumar, and Shammi Kapoor. While her career was highly successful, however, her personal life wasn't as she never found true love until she died. On March 25, 2014, the actress lost her life due to a heart attack.

Nanda was a top actress of the 1960s and 1970s and was considered one of the highest-paid actresses of that era. She starred in several blockbusters like Dhool Ka Phool, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Gumnaam, Shor, and Prem Rog.

In 1965, Nanda grabbed the Maharashtrian Lieutenant Colonel’s attention when she was shooting for the film Jab Jab Phool Khile in Kashmir. He proposed to her for marriage, but she declined it. She turned down many offers during that time.

Even in her 50s, she was unmarried. Then a close friend of hers, actress Waheeda Rehman convinced her to get married. After this, she got to director Manmohan Desai who loved her, but never expressed his feelings.

Unfortunately, he passed away a few months after their engagement. He died after the railing of his rented flat collapsed. He fell from the balcony when he was leaning on the railing. Nanda was in shock after this, later, her mother also passed away due to cancer. She was devastated by this loss. She started living alone, and talked only to her close friends and family. She started living away from the limelight.

He close friends were Waheeda Rehman, Nargis, Asha Parekh, Helen, Saira Banu, and Mala Sinha. After a long time, she made a public appearance during the screening of the Marathi film Natarang in 2010. However, on March 25, 2014, she suffered a heart attack at her residence in Versova, Mumbai. She passed away at 75.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.