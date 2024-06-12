Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

Meet director, who was not allowed to enter studios, slapped by Salman Khan; later gave superhits with Aishwarya Rai

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Anil Ambani’s Reliance skyrockets on share market, once lost 99% of value, now soaring after Rs 8000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Most expensive things owned by Sonakshi Sinha

10 food products banned in India

Foods that increase uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

This low-budget blockbuster, rejected by Anil, Salman, made outsider star; distributors refused to buy it, film earned..

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet director, who was not allowed to enter studios, slapped by Salman Khan; later gave superhits with Aishwarya Rai

This filmmaker was not allowed to enter film studios; Salman Khan once slapped him. Later, he emerged as one of the most successful directors in India.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet director, who was not allowed to enter studios, slapped by Salman Khan; later gave superhits with Aishwarya Rai
Subhash Ghai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Subhash Ghai is one of the prominent filmmakers in India. He has given us many hit films, including Taal, Ram Lakhan, and Saudagar. He was one of the successful filmmakers of Hindi cinema throughout the 80s and 90s. But do you know he was once not allowed to enter studios? Salman Khan once slapped him?

Well yes! He was an outsider who became an insider through his hard work and determination. Today, we will take a look at his life:

Early Life:

Subhash Ghai was born on 24 January 1945, in Nagpur, India. His father was a dentist based in Delhi. He did his graduation in commerce from Rohtak, Haryana. Later, he graduated in Cinema from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Ghai moved to Bombay but couldn't get into any studios because he wasn't known. In one of his interviews, he revealed how he used to read self-help books like the works of Dale Carnegie so that he could convince people to let him enter the film industry.

Competed with Rajesh Khanna and 5,000 others.

He participated in a talent contest by United Producers Filmfare, where he, Rajesh Khanna, and Dheeraj Kumar were chosen out of 5,000 participants. Khanna got a role quickly, but Ghai had to wait a year before getting one.

Slapped by Salman Khan

As per the reports, Salman Khan once slapped Subhash Ghai at a party. After allegedly slapping a filmmaker, Salman Khan quickly realised his mistake and apologised to Subhash Ghai the next day. Salman's father, Salim Khan, recalled the incident in an old interview with Zoom, mentioning that he advised Salman to apologise. Salman admitted his fault, attributing it to alcohol, and followed his father's advice by apologizing to Subhash Ghai.

Salim Khan said, “after the fight, the next morning when I was having my tea, he came to me and told me about the incident. I asked him if he realised it was his mistake, and he admitted that he was at fault and blamed alcohol for the fight. I advised him to pick up the call and apologise to Subhash, and he did it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

During an interview in 2002, talking about the incident, Salman said, “I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologized to him the next day.” Explaining the reason, he said, “That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, urinated on my shoes, and grabbed me by the neck. I couldn’t control myself. And look what happened. The next day, I had to go and apologize.”

Notable work

He is known for films like Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997) and Taal (1999).

His movie Taal starring Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna is one of the most celebrated films in India.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

6 best gadgets on Amazon that elevates your experience

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement