Meet director, who was not allowed to enter studios, slapped by Salman Khan; later gave superhits with Aishwarya Rai

This filmmaker was not allowed to enter film studios; Salman Khan once slapped him. Later, he emerged as one of the most successful directors in India.

Subhash Ghai is one of the prominent filmmakers in India. He has given us many hit films, including Taal, Ram Lakhan, and Saudagar. He was one of the successful filmmakers of Hindi cinema throughout the 80s and 90s. But do you know he was once not allowed to enter studios? Salman Khan once slapped him?



Well yes! He was an outsider who became an insider through his hard work and determination. Today, we will take a look at his life:

Early Life:

Subhash Ghai was born on 24 January 1945, in Nagpur, India. His father was a dentist based in Delhi. He did his graduation in commerce from Rohtak, Haryana. Later, he graduated in Cinema from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

Ghai moved to Bombay but couldn't get into any studios because he wasn't known. In one of his interviews, he revealed how he used to read self-help books like the works of Dale Carnegie so that he could convince people to let him enter the film industry.

Competed with Rajesh Khanna and 5,000 others.

He participated in a talent contest by United Producers Filmfare, where he, Rajesh Khanna, and Dheeraj Kumar were chosen out of 5,000 participants. Khanna got a role quickly, but Ghai had to wait a year before getting one.

Slapped by Salman Khan

As per the reports, Salman Khan once slapped Subhash Ghai at a party. After allegedly slapping a filmmaker, Salman Khan quickly realised his mistake and apologised to Subhash Ghai the next day. Salman's father, Salim Khan, recalled the incident in an old interview with Zoom, mentioning that he advised Salman to apologise. Salman admitted his fault, attributing it to alcohol, and followed his father's advice by apologizing to Subhash Ghai.

Salim Khan said, “after the fight, the next morning when I was having my tea, he came to me and told me about the incident. I asked him if he realised it was his mistake, and he admitted that he was at fault and blamed alcohol for the fight. I advised him to pick up the call and apologise to Subhash, and he did it.”

During an interview in 2002, talking about the incident, Salman said, “I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologized to him the next day.” Explaining the reason, he said, “That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, urinated on my shoes, and grabbed me by the neck. I couldn’t control myself. And look what happened. The next day, I had to go and apologize.”

Notable work

He is known for films like Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997) and Taal (1999).

His movie Taal starring Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna is one of the most celebrated films in India.

