Meet actor who gave 17 flop films in 14 years, 1 movie earned Rs 100 crores, still charges in crores, owns Rs 44 cr home

There are many films by Rajkummar Rao which did not perform well at the box office. So far in his career, Rajkummar Rao has worked in 17 films that were declared flop and has managed to work in only one superhit film.

Rajkummar Rao, who started his career in the year 2010, needs no introduction today. But, despite being a part of the industry for over 14 years, he has been able to give only one blockbuster in his career so far. The actor has also seen a time in his life when he did not even have any money to pay his fees.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is currently grabbing headlines for his recently released film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Janhvi Kapoor. In his 14-year-long career, he has worked in many films, some of which have been hits and some that have flopped at the box office. At the beginning of his career, he played many supporting roles but soon established himself as a lead actor.

Rajkummar Rao started his career in the year 2010 with the film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. After this, after struggling for years, he got the right place and people started liking his characters. But for some time now, he has not appeared in any hit film.

There are many films by Rajkummar Rao which did not perform well at the box office. So far in his career, Rajkummar Rao has worked in 17 films that were declared flop and has managed to work in only one superhit film.

Rajkummar Rao's first film to join the Rs 100 crore club was 'Stree' in which he was seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

This film, which was released in the year 2018, won the hearts of the audience. Rajkummar Rao's chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor was also well-appreciated. This horror comedy film made the box office sing.

Rajkummar Rao may be earning a lot of fame in the industry but the records of his films at the box office have not been anything special so far.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in 'Stree 2' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Reports state that Rajkummar Rao charges a hefty sum of Rs 6 crore for a single film. He also earns through brand endorsements and commercials. The net worth of Rajkummar Rao is estimated to be Rs 81 crore.

Rajkummar Rao had been in a relationship with actress Patralekha Paul since 2010. The couple got married in November 2021 in Chandigarh. Rajkummar Rao also owns a luxurious Rs 44 crore home in Mumbai which he bought from Janhvi Kapoor. The actress purchased the property in December 2020 for Rs 39 crores.