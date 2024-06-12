Meet Bollywood star who owns India's third largest beer brand, beat Vijay Mallya's UB; gives Rs 100 crore annually to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who gave Tom Cruise his biggest hit, worked with Aamir, lost Rs 16700 crore in one day after saying no to...

How CredShields is disrupting security mechanisms for Web3

World Bank: India to maintain fastest-growing economy status, expected to achieve 6.7% GDP growth in..

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

Paramount Global, Skydance's Rs 66,800-crore merger falls apart as billionaire chairperson abruptly stops negotiations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who gave Tom Cruise his biggest hit, worked with Aamir, lost Rs 16700 crore in one day after saying no to...

How CredShields is disrupting security mechanisms for Web3

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

7 must-watch Indian crime thrillers led by women on OTT 

6 animals that can walk, swim and fly

Pawan Kalyan takes oath as Andhra Pradesh minister: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi attend ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Meet woman who gave Tom Cruise his biggest hit, worked with Aamir, lost Rs 16700 crore in one day after saying no to...

Paramount Global, Skydance's Rs 66,800-crore merger falls apart as billionaire chairperson abruptly stops negotiations

Meet Bollywood star who owns India's third largest beer brand, beat Vijay Mallya's UB; gives Rs 100 crore annually to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood star who owns India's third largest beer brand, beat Vijay Mallya's UB; gives Rs 100 crore annually to...

This Bollywood actor owns the third-largest beer brand in India, and once beat Vijay Mallya in a hostile takeover

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Meet Bollywood star who owns India's third largest beer brand, beat Vijay Mallya's UB; gives Rs 100 crore annually to...
The Bollywood star who owns India's third-largest beer brand
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vijay Mallya is called the beer king of India. Through his United Breweries, the businessman dominated the beer market in India. But all this while, there was one part of India where Mallya’s UB was not able to enter and dominate. That was North East India. UB’s plans of expansion in the region were foiled by a local business called Yuksom Breweries. And at the forefront of it all was a Bollywood star, who founded Yuksom and foiled Vijay Mallya.

The Bollywood star who beat Vijay Mallya

Danny Denzongpa, whose real name is Tsering Phintso, is a Sikkimese actor who has been a big name in Bollywood for five decades. Danny founded Yuksom Breweries in 1987 in South Sikkim. In 2005, he set up Denzong Breweries in Odisha, and four years later, acquired Assam’s Rhino Agencies. Together, the three breweries have a production capacity of 6.8 lakh HL per annum, making Yuksom the third-largest beer company in India. They make products such as Dansberg and He-Man 9000. Yuksom Breweries is said to contribute Rs 100 crore annually to the north-eastern region’s economy annually and provide employment to 250 people there.

The acquisition of Rhino Agencies in 2009 was a landmark moment for Danny. Back then, Vijay Mallya was planning to enter the North-East. For this, UB wanted to buy Rhino, a two-month-old brewery in Assam. In order to protect its market in the region, Yuksom foiled those plans and bought Rhino itself. With this, Danny not just solidified his position in the market but also thwarted Vijay Mallya

Danny Denzongpa’s Bollywood career

Danny began his film career in 1971 with BR Ishara’s Zaroorat and got noticed with films such as Mere Apne and Dhundh. In the 70s and 80s, he played second lead in several big films such as Chor Machaye Shor, Kalicharan, Dharmatma, The Burning Train, Love Story, and Bulundi. He moved to negative and character roles in the late-80s, getting noticed in films like Dharm Aur Qanoon, Agneepath, Ghatak, Krantiveer, and Indian. Over the last 20 years, he has done supporting roles in many blockbusters like Asoka, Enthiran, and Bang Bang. He has also starred in international films such as Seven Years in Tibet.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

World Bank: India to maintain fastest-growing economy status, expected to achieve 6.7% GDP growth in..

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Kangana Ranaut says we need to normalise obsessive work culture: 'Stop waiting for weekends'

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

'Don’t look at my mom': Jeh gives death stare to paps who click Kareena Kapoor's photos in viral video, fans react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement