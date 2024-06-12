Meet Bollywood star who owns India's third largest beer brand, beat Vijay Mallya's UB; gives Rs 100 crore annually to...

Vijay Mallya is called the beer king of India. Through his United Breweries, the businessman dominated the beer market in India. But all this while, there was one part of India where Mallya’s UB was not able to enter and dominate. That was North East India. UB’s plans of expansion in the region were foiled by a local business called Yuksom Breweries. And at the forefront of it all was a Bollywood star, who founded Yuksom and foiled Vijay Mallya.

The Bollywood star who beat Vijay Mallya

Danny Denzongpa, whose real name is Tsering Phintso, is a Sikkimese actor who has been a big name in Bollywood for five decades. Danny founded Yuksom Breweries in 1987 in South Sikkim. In 2005, he set up Denzong Breweries in Odisha, and four years later, acquired Assam’s Rhino Agencies. Together, the three breweries have a production capacity of 6.8 lakh HL per annum, making Yuksom the third-largest beer company in India. They make products such as Dansberg and He-Man 9000. Yuksom Breweries is said to contribute Rs 100 crore annually to the north-eastern region’s economy annually and provide employment to 250 people there.

The acquisition of Rhino Agencies in 2009 was a landmark moment for Danny. Back then, Vijay Mallya was planning to enter the North-East. For this, UB wanted to buy Rhino, a two-month-old brewery in Assam. In order to protect its market in the region, Yuksom foiled those plans and bought Rhino itself. With this, Danny not just solidified his position in the market but also thwarted Vijay Mallya

Danny Denzongpa’s Bollywood career

Danny began his film career in 1971 with BR Ishara’s Zaroorat and got noticed with films such as Mere Apne and Dhundh. In the 70s and 80s, he played second lead in several big films such as Chor Machaye Shor, Kalicharan, Dharmatma, The Burning Train, Love Story, and Bulundi. He moved to negative and character roles in the late-80s, getting noticed in films like Dharm Aur Qanoon, Agneepath, Ghatak, Krantiveer, and Indian. Over the last 20 years, he has done supporting roles in many blockbusters like Asoka, Enthiran, and Bang Bang. He has also starred in international films such as Seven Years in Tibet.

