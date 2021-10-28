Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan shower love on Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as Aryan gets bail

Aryan Khan's bail order on Thursday (October 28) came as a relief for parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Even though Aryan will not be released today since the jail requires a full-court order with reasons and bail conditions that will be provided tomorrow, the news of his release has brought huge smiles and sighs of relief to the family and friends.

From the moment the news of Aryan's bail broke, Gauri Khan's close friends took to social media to express their love and support for her and her son. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan also shared pictures on their respective Instagram stories rejoicing the decision of the court.

Sohail Khan's wife, Seema Khan shared a throwback picture of SRK, Gauri, and the kids with a hashtag along with it, '#OnlyLove'

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor also shared a photo from her daughter, Shanya Kapoor's profile. A picture from Shanaya's childhood along with baby Aryan. The picture shows both of them standing side by side.

Not only this, many actors like Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar also shared their love and support for Aryan through social media. Fans and well-wishers filled the Twitter timeline with congratulatory messages, happy memes and love for Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in the drugs on cruise case by the NCB.