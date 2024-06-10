Twitter
Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence on fallout with Karan Johar, exit from Dostana 2: 'I was silent when...'

Kartik Aaryan finally broke his silence on his fallout with Karan Johar and said there was a lot of miscommunication.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

In 2021, everyone was shocked when Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced Kartik Aryan's exit from Dostana 2, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. This led to the speculation of fallout between Karan and Kartik.

On 16th April 2021, in an official statement, Dharma Productions announced, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic)."

After three years, Kartik Aaryan has finally reacted to the fallout speculations. While speaking to Lallantop, the actor said, "Dekhiye, woh boht purani baat ho gayi. Kai bar bahut miscommunication hota hai aur kai bar bahot cheezein out of proportion bhi chali jati hai aur sepcifically jab voh likha jata hai to voh sound kuch aur karta hai.( This news is quite old now. Many a time, there is miscommunication or something is blown out of proportion especially when something is written and it sounds completely different)."

He added, “Main tab bhi silent tha and ab bhi silent hoon un baaton pe. Main bas 100 pratishat kam karta huin, lekin jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta hoon, aur naa kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai. (I was silent when the news came about and I choose to stay silent even now. I am 100% focused on my work and when such controversies happen, I stay calm about them. I don’t get involved a lot in them and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone by getting involved)."

Earlier, while speaking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, Karan raised Kartik and said, "Kartik’s films have deeply resonated with the country and have always brought so much fervour back to the cinema halls. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always continue. Well done, Kartik.”

On the work front, Kartik is all set for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion which will hit the theatres on June 14. 

