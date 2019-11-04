It's Family Time! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan jet off with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam for a snowy vacation

After celebrating his 54th birthday with Gauri Khan, son AbRam Khan and thousands of his fans, Shah Rukh Khan decided to take some time off and head for a vacation in the snow-clad destination. They are joined by Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan who is currently studying in Los Angeles and New York respectively. Although there were no photos of the family captured at the airport, their vacation has already kickstarted.

A while back, Gauri took to her social media pages and shared a cute family photo posing with Shah Rukh and their kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. In the photo, the superstar is sporting a handsome look wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans. While Gauri wore a grey shirt and pants with a black winter jacket. Aryan looks dashing in a white T-Shirt and blue jeans with a red checkered shirt and a leather jacket. Whereas Suhana donned a blue top and jeans with a matching zipper jacket. AbRam looked cute as a button while keeping his eyes closed and wearing a grey winter jacket.

Gauri captioned the photo stating, "Squeezing memories into one frame..."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, during his recent interaction with media on his birthday, when SRK was asked about his upcoming project, he shared, "When they (Aryan and Suhana) were growing up, they saw Baazigar (1993) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, (1998), but AbRam should see a good character in a commercial film, that after watching it, he will feel that his father is a big star. Aryan said that in the next three-four years, I should make such a great film that AbRam knows why so many people love me. I will work very hard to make sure I can have some new characters."