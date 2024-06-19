Twitter
India's highest-paid actress, charges Rs 30 crore per film, not Alia, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Katrina, Samantha, Rashmika

Deepika Padukone, in 2024, has two more releases lined up. The much-awaited films are 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again'. 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is all set to release on June 27.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:18 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

It was only some 30 years back that the late Sridevi became the first Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore for a film. Since then, actresses in India have fought for quality pay, demanding their true worth. Some of these actresses, in recent years, built their brand internationally, which also helped up their value. Today, we will tell you about the highest-paid actress of 2024 who charges between Rs 15 and 30 crore per film and is one of the most dependable stars when it comes to box office numbers. 

We are talking about none other than Deepika Padukone. As per an IMDb report, Deepika Padukone charges Rs 15 and 30 crore per film. She has had one release so far in 2024, in Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', for which she charged between Rs 15 and 20 crore. Deepika Padukone's estimated net worth is said to be over Rs 500 crore.

Deepika Padukone, in 2024, has two more releases lined up. The much-awaited films are 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again'. 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is all set to release on June 27. 

On the other hand, 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, is all set for a Diwali 2024 release.

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and since then has seen her career only go up. 

She delivered two blockbuster films last year with Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Both these films created history at the box office. 

As for other highest-paid Indian actresses, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut comes second on the list. She charges between Rs 15 and 27 crore per film. Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif both reportedly charge between Rs 15 and Rs 25 crore, while Alia Bhatt reportedly charges between Rs 10 and 20 crore per film.

