'He ruined me...': Actress who made superhit debut with Rishi Kapoor quit acting at 33, accused him of...

Kajal Kiran, who made her debut opposite Rishi Kapoor, retired from films at the age of 33, in 1991. She got married and moved to the Netherlands with her husband. She has been a resident of Europe for the past 30 years.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor may not be among us anymore, but his memories and films still have a special place in audiences' hearts. You will be surprised to know that Rishi Kapoor was such a superstar that heroines were eager to work with him. Perhaps this is why from the 80s to the 21st century, not one or two but 20 actresses made their film debut with him. This list includes many actresses like Dimple Kapadia, Jaya Prada, Zeba Bakhtiar, Shoma Anand, Bhavana Bhatt, Radhika, and Ranjeeta Kaur. The careers of all of them proved to be very superhit in their time.

Today, we will tell you about an incident where a new actress in a blockbuster film of Rishi Kapoor's career made many allegations against him. Not only this, that beautiful actress did not spare even director Nasir Hussain. This story is of the year 1977.

Once, an actress who made her debut with Rishi Kapoor in films made serious allegations against him. She blamed Rishi Kapoor for her career going downhill saying he sabotaged her. Although the actress's first film proved to be a superhit at the box office, it paled compared to Rishi's stardom.

In the year 1977, director Nasir Hussain made a blockbuster film 'Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen' with the most expensive actor of that time, Rishi Kapoor. The heroine of this film was Kajal Kiran. This was her first film. Kajal became a superhit actress in her very first attempt but after the release of this film, Kajal started craving to get a film. She did not get any special films and they also proved to be flops at the box office.

In such a situation, after continuous flops in her career, Kajal Kiran blamed Rishi Kapoor for her failures. She told everyone that Rishi Kapoor's stardom ruined her career. The actress even said her debut film’s director Nasir Hussain did not promote her properly.

As per media reports, 'Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen' actress Kajal Kiran constantly blamed Rishi Kapoor for her failure in films. Upset with these allegations, Rishi Kapoor himself came forward and responded to Kajal. He said that she was just trying to find an excuse for her bad luck in films. 

Rishi argued that Dimple Kapadia and Jaya Prada debuted with him and their careers were always successful. He was not important enough to determine someone's success or failure.

Kajal Kiran retired from films at the age of 33, in 1991. She got married and moved to the Netherlands with her husband. She has been a resident of Europe for the past 30 years.

