For anniversary, did Deepika Padukone wear Sabyasachi saree gifted by Ranveer Singh's family on their wedding?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for their first wedding anniversary celebrations at Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala after seeking blessings from Tirupati Balaji. For the same, the lovely couple opted for attire by Sabyasachi. Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Benarasi sari while Ranveer was seen in a Kurta churidar Nehru jacket set. The Chhapaak actor took to her Instagram page and shared the beautiful photo with her hubby and wrote, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh"

But we came across an interesting observation about the saree Deepika wore today. If you dig down her photo from her wedding, you will notice that the stunning beauty wore the same saree which she was gifted by her in-laws during their wedding as per South Indian traditions. In the photo, we saw this beautiful red saree placed on her lap while Ranveer was about to gift her a choker necklace.

Check out both the photos below:

Earlier during an interaction with Femina, when Ranveer was asked about what attracted him towards Deepika, the doting husband said, "There is a child-like quality to her that nobody other than me has the privilege of seeing. It’s a precious part of my life."

He shared about their marital life stating, "It has only gotten better. Now, we’re cocooned in love, and there is no space for doubt or misgiving. It’s grounded-ness, centred-ness, security, warmth, and joy. We share experiences and laugh together. The added security that comes with marriage has allowed our relationship to blossom further."