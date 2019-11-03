'Don't want to talk about it': Shah Rukh Khan keeps mum on incident of saving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana

A few days back at Bachchans Diwali bash, Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand from getting burned. A source had told Mid Day, "It was just after 3 am and a few guests were still around. Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn't know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire."

While then it was reported that Aishwarya was also amongst the first one to rescue Archana. Talking about it, a source had told an online portal, "While SRK did indeed jump into the fray to help Archana Sadanand by taking off his sherwani and got involved in the process too - I felt if it wasn’t for Aishwarya’s presence of mind the situation could have been much much worse for her— the fire was flaring up real quick and if she didn’t rip off Archana’s clothes like she did, to limit the damage - things could have turned out very different and graver than it is."

Now, during his birthday event held on Saturday evening, when Shah Rukh was asked about the incident, the superstar kept his mum and stated, "I don't want to talk about this. It's personal."

Well, that's sweet of the superstar!

Moreover, even Salman Khan had applauded SRK for his heroic act.