Bombay High Court clears Hamare Baarah release, calls film all about women upliftment: ‘Indian public is not so silly..’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...

Meet actress who was a superstar at 18, became mother at 20, then quit acting at peak of her career because..

Delhi: 1 dead in firing incident at a food outlet in Rajouri Garden

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...

Meet actress who was a superstar at 18, became mother at 20, then quit acting at peak of her career because..

 Confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

10 most troubled countries in world

Diabetes tips: How to decrease blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

Meet actress who was a superstar at 18, became mother at 20, then quit acting at peak of her career because..

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bombay High Court clears Hamare Baarah release, calls film all about women upliftment: ‘Indian public is not so silly..’

The release of the controversial film Hamare Baarah has been cleared by the Bombay High Court

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:05 AM IST

Bombay High Court clears Hamare Baarah release, calls film all about women upliftment: ‘Indian public is not so silly..’
A poster of Hamare Baarah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it watched actor Annu Kapoor-starrer Hamare Baarah movie and found nothing objectionable in it that was against the Quran or the Muslim community, and observed that the film is in fact aimed at upliftment of women.

It also said that the Indian public was "not gullible or silly". A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla said the film's first trailer was objectionable, but that has been removed and all such objectionable scenes have been deleted from the movie. The court noted that it was in fact a "thinking movie" and not the sort where the audience is expected to "keep their brains at home" and only enjoy it.

"The movie is in fact for the upliftment of women. The movie has a Maulana misinterpreting the Quran and in fact one Muslim man objects to the same in the scene. So this shows that people should apply their mind and not blindly follow such Maulanas," the high court said. A bunch of petitions were filed in the HC earlier this month seeking a ban on the movie claiming that it was derogatory towards the Muslim community and had distorted what the Quran says.

While initially the high court postponed the release of the movie, it later permitted the release after the makers said the objectionable portions would be deleted as directed by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). The petitioners then moved the Supreme Court, which last week stayed the release of the movie and directed the HC to hear and take an appropriate decision. On Tuesday, the bench led by Justice Colabawalla said it has seen the movie after removal of all objectionable portions and found nothing in it that would incite violence. The court said it has some suggestions over a few scenes which may still be a bit objectionable. The bench said if all the parties concerned agree to the deletion of the objectionable parts then consent terms could be submitted, after which the court would pass an order on Wednesday permitting the release of the movie.

The bench, however, said it would be imposing a cost on the makers of the movie for releasing the trailer of the film even before receiving certification from the censor board. "Violation was there vis-a-vis the trailer. So you will have to pay something towards a charity of the petitioner's choice. Cost will have to be paid. This litigation has got the film so much unpaid publicity," the court said. "We don't think there is anything in the movie that would incite any violence. If we felt so we would be the first ones to object to it. Indian public is not so gullible or that silly," the court said.

The bench, however, said it agrees with the petitioners that the trailer and the posters were troublesome. The court cautioned the makers of the film to also be careful and not include dialogues and scenes under the garb of creative freedom to hurt the sentiments of any religion. "The makers should also be careful what they put out. They cannot hurt the sentiments of any religion. They (Muslim) are the second largest religion of this country," the court said. The bench said there is a scene in the movie where the character threatens to kill his daughter and then takes the name of god. "That may be objectionable. Doing something like this in the name of god may send the wrong signal. Removing this one line will not cause any hindrance to the creative freedom of the maker," the high court said.

It added that it was surprised that the petitioners were making such statements against the movie when they had not even seen the movie. The movie is about one dominant man and his family, the HC said. The petitioners claimed that the movie promotes domestic violence, to which the bench said domestic violence cannot be said to be limited to only one community. The movie was initially slated to be released on June 7 and then on June 14.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man charged for plotting mass shooting at rapper’s concert to spark race war during elections

Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

Apple launching ‘installment loans’ service, to shut down the option of…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement