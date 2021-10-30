'Antim: The Final Truth' BTS video: Aayush Sharma talks about working with brother-in-law Salman Khan

The trailer of 'Antim: The Final Truth' was unveiled a few days ago and the audience welcomed it with resounding responses. Ever since its release, the first glimpse of Salman Khan opposing Aayush Sharma in the trailer created a massive rage amongst the netizens. The makers unveiled the terrific characters of Aayush as Rahuliya and Salman as Rajveer, showcasing their aggressive facets as actors. Giving us a look at Aayush's fiercely transformed appearance, the trailer promised to leave the viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the recent BTS video of 'Antim', director Mahesh Manjrekar shares the 'final truth' and is heard saying 'you think you made a lot of money, you've got a lot of power but at the end of the day, everything will just go to dust. It's the final truth", while Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma talk about the characters they are playing on-screen.

The two actors opened up on how their roles are likely different from each other and how intriguing it was to justify being against each other. The duo also highlighted how the movie brings out super power-packed sequences which are too thrilling to be missed by the audience.

Salman opened up how Rahul chose to go underworld, but he chose the legal way by being a cop instead. Aayush added that Rajveer and Rahuliya are the two sides of the same coin. He further said, "It is difficult to justify Salman Khan as an actor. Once you go on set with him, that's when you realize the magnitude of the stardom he has. It was more like a dream to be on the same screen with Salman."

The BTS gives us a sneak peek at the duo's coordination. In the video, Aayush reveals he was scared when he was on sets with Salman Khan but mentioned how the superstar advised him to not focus on his hesitation and perform as Rahuliya and not Aayush.

The trailer, songs and motion posters have been serving the audience with the right flavours of entertainment packed with high-on-energy action scenes. The responses and feedback from the fans are remarkably phenomenal as they get a much closer look into the characters of both the stars.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' stars Salman Khan alongside Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. Produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films, the movie is set to release theatrically worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.