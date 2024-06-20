Twitter
'What the hell is he drinking': Amitabh Bachchan recalls shocked response when Nag Ashwin first narrated Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian sci-fi film based on Indian mythology

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Nag Ashwin's highly awaited film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is nearing its release date. The film has already created a buzz among its fans and recently the makers organised a grand pre-release event of the film in Mumbai. It was attended by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. The event was hosted by Rana Daggubati.

During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Talking about the film, makers on Monday, unveiled 'Bhairava Anthem' from the film. The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it. Kamal Haasan is also a part of the film.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

