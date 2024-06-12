After Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Adil Hussain 'greedy', actor hits back: 'Wouldn’t do Animal even if...'

Actor Adil Hussain said he wouldn't do Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal even if he had offered him Rs 200 crore.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, rocked the box office and emerged as one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema.

However, despite being a success at the box office, it was slammed by celebs and fans due to its depiction of misogyny, sexual violence, and sexist statements. Actor Adil Hussain, who worked with Sandeep Reddy, in Kabir Singh also criticised the film and the director. After this, Sandeep hit back at the actor and called him greedy. He also mentioned that he regrets casting him.

While speaking to Zoom, Adil reacted and said, “What do I say to that? I think there are a lot of replies to that comment. If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say… Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that. I don’t know the exact figures of Kabir Singh but Life of Pi did over a billion dollars so I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it.”

While speaking about the ‘3-art films’ comment, he replied, “I don’t think he has any substance in that sentence at all. He was angry, he said it. It is a reactive comment on my statement. I don’t think I should take it seriously.” Hussain was also asked about Vangas latest hit Animal and the actor said that he has still not watched the film. When asked if he would have done any role in Animal, the actor immediately responded by saying, “Never.” He then added, “Even if they paid me Rs 100-200 crore, I would never do it.”