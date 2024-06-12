After Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Adil Hussain 'greedy', actor hits back: 'Wouldn’t do Animal even if...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who gave Tom Cruise his biggest hit, worked with Aamir, lost Rs 16700 crore in one day after saying no to...

How CredShields is disrupting security mechanisms for Web3

World Bank: India to maintain fastest-growing economy status, expected to achieve 6.7% GDP growth in..

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

Paramount Global, Skydance's Rs 66,800-crore merger falls apart as billionaire chairperson abruptly stops negotiations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who gave Tom Cruise his biggest hit, worked with Aamir, lost Rs 16700 crore in one day after saying no to...

How CredShields is disrupting security mechanisms for Web3

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

7 must-watch Indian crime thrillers led by women on OTT 

6 animals that can walk, swim and fly

Pawan Kalyan takes oath as Andhra Pradesh minister: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi attend ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Meet woman who gave Tom Cruise his biggest hit, worked with Aamir, lost Rs 16700 crore in one day after saying no to...

Paramount Global, Skydance's Rs 66,800-crore merger falls apart as billionaire chairperson abruptly stops negotiations

Meet Bollywood star who owns India's third largest beer brand, beat Vijay Mallya's UB; gives Rs 100 crore annually to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Adil Hussain 'greedy', actor hits back: 'Wouldn’t do Animal even if...'

Actor Adil Hussain said he wouldn't do Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal even if he had offered him Rs 200 crore.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Adil Hussain 'greedy', actor hits back: 'Wouldn’t do Animal even if...'
Subhash Ghai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, rocked the box office and emerged as one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema.

However, despite being a success at the box office, it was slammed by celebs and fans due to its depiction of misogyny, sexual violence, and sexist statements. Actor Adil Hussain, who worked with Sandeep Reddy, in Kabir Singh also criticised the film and the director. After this, Sandeep hit back at the actor and called him greedy. He also mentioned that he regrets casting him.

While speaking to Zoom, Adil reacted and said, “What do I say to that? I think there are a lot of replies to that comment. If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say… Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that. I don’t know the exact figures of Kabir Singh but Life of Pi did over a billion dollars so I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it.”

While speaking about the ‘3-art films’ comment, he replied, “I don’t think he has any substance in that sentence at all. He was angry, he said it. It is a reactive comment on my statement. I don’t think I should take it seriously.” Hussain was also asked about Vangas latest hit Animal and the actor said that he has still not watched the film. When asked if he would have done any role in Animal, the actor immediately responded by saying, “Never.” He then added, “Even if they paid me Rs 100-200 crore, I would never do it.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

World Bank: India to maintain fastest-growing economy status, expected to achieve 6.7% GDP growth in..

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Kangana Ranaut says we need to normalise obsessive work culture: 'Stop waiting for weekends'

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

'Don’t look at my mom': Jeh gives death stare to paps who click Kareena Kapoor's photos in viral video, fans react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement