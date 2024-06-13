This actress was cheated on by star kid, dumped on eve of wedding, wed a married man, was called home wrecker, is now...

This actress was cheated on by a star kid on the eve of their wedding, following which she married an already-married man amid much controversy

Like in any other field, relationships in Bollywood don’t always come to a blissful end. Often times, actors who date for years fall out and break up. This is what happened with this young star couple in the 80s, but amid very disturbing circumstances. Accusations of cheating were thrown and a rift set in that lasted nearly three decades.

The actress who was cheated on by star kid

Sangeeta Bijlani was a Miss India winner in 1980 following which she became a successful model. During her modelling days in the mid-80s, Sangeeta met another aspiring actor, 21-year-old Salman Khan. The two began dating in 1986 and were steady for years. In the 90s, by when Salman was a big star and Sangeeta herself active in films, reports said that the two were set to tie the knot. Even Salman admitted years later that the invitation cards for their wedding had been printed. However, Sangeeta allegedly caught Salman cheating on her with Pakistani actress Somy Ali. In an interview last year with India Today, Somy herself claimed this. “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. He was with me,” the actress said. Just days before the wedding, Salman and Sangeeta broke up.

When Sangeeta Bijlani battled ‘home wrecker’ tag

Sangeeta met and fell in love with the then captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin. The only issue was that Azharuddin was already married and had kids. Despite this, Sangeeta and Azharuddin got married in 1996. Many sections of the media and fans crucified the actress for being the cricketer’s second wife and even labelled her a ‘home wrecker’. Sangeeta and Azhar were married for 14 years till they divorced in 2010.

Sangeeta Bijlani today

Sangeeta Bijlani has been away from films since her wedding in 1996. Her last release was ABCD in 1997. Since then, she has only appeared in public at events and the occasional reality show. In 2021, she reconciled with Salman Khan and even attended his 57th birthday party the following year where their public display of affection was caught by shutterbugs.

