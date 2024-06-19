Twitter
Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court

PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar, takes tour of Nalanda Mahaviharam ruins

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

Meet actress who began as extra, became superstar at 11, was sexually harassed by bodyguard, quit acting in teens for...

Bajaj CNG bike to break cover on July 5, likely to be named…

Automobile

Bajaj CNG bike to break cover on July 5, likely to be named…

The Bajaj CNG bike is expected to be powered by a 125cc engine. There are many questions about the upcoming bike and all of them will be answered by Bajaj at the launch event on July 8.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Bajaj CNG bike to break cover on July 5, likely to be named…
Bajaj
Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch its much rumoured CNG bike in India on July 8. The upcoming bike has been a topic of discussion among the automotive enthusiasts for quite a while now. If reports are to be believed, the bike is currently known as Bajaj Bruzer and the company may rename the bikes when it goes on sale.

The upcoming Bajaj bike will be the world’s first production-spec motorcycle to be powered by petrol as well as CNG. With petrol prices surging rapidly, the CNG option can be pretty affordable, and may offer a lower cost motorcycle ownership experience that many are looking for.

When it comes to design, leaked blueprints have already revealed the engineering behind the upcoming CNG bike. The company has used a sloper engine layout to make space for the CNG cylinder. The cylinder is positioned under the rider’s seat and shielded by the vehicle’s subframe.

The Bajaj CNG bike is expected to be powered by a 125cc engine. There are many questions about the upcoming bike and all of them will be answered by Bajaj at the launch event on July 8.

