Akash Ambani spotted driving rare Rs 105000000 Ferrari SUV without wearing seatbelt, netizens say ‘ameer log…’

Akash Ambani was spotted driving a rare Rs 10.5 crore Ferrari SUV, however the son of India’s richest man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 967188 crore, as per Forbes. Mukesh Ambani and his family including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and others are known for their extravagant lifestyle and love for exotic items. The members of the Ambani family reside in Rs 15000 crore Antilia, which is the most expensive home in India and parks few of the most expensive cars in the country. Mukesh Ambani and his family own a massive car collection that is easily worth Rs 100 crore. Few of the super-expensive cars in the Ambani family garage are often driven around by Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani in Mumbai. Recently, Akash Ambani was spotted driving a rare Rs 10.5 crore Ferrari SUV, however the son of India’s richest man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ferrari Purosangue is a rare SUV in India and only a few units of the car have made it to the Indian roads so far. Akash Ambani is known for his love for rare cars and Ferrari Purosangue is one of them. In a video shared by ‘modern carspotter’ on Instagram, Akash Ambani can be seen driving the exotic SUV with a large convoy in Mumbai. The video also shows Akash driving the car without wearing a seatbelt. While few are admiring the beauty of the car, a few are pointing out the traffic rule. You can watch the video below.

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 725 PS and 716 Nm of peak torque. The Purosangue name beautifully describes the car’s architecture. Its sleek, athletic exterior sets it apart from other four-door, four-seater cars on the market, and the mid-front-mounted naturally-aspirated V12 combines with a sublimely comfortable, luxuriously roomy and impeccably appointed cabin.