Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha: Curfew imposed in Balasore after clashes, internet services suspended

Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh, Hrithik, was labelled 'negative', quit acting at her peak, went bald, is now...

Akash Ambani spotted driving rare Rs 105000000 Ferrari SUV without wearing seatbelt, netizens say ‘ameer log…’

Hollywood legend Ian McKellen hospitalised after falling off stage during fight scene in London

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh, Hrithik, was labelled 'negative', quit acting at her peak, went bald, is now...

Akash Ambani spotted driving rare Rs 105000000 Ferrari SUV without wearing seatbelt, netizens say ‘ameer log…’

Mughal kings with Hindu mothers

7 amazing cave temples around the world

8 animals that can change colors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh, Hrithik, was labelled 'negative', quit acting at her peak, went bald, is now...

This actor, who was mistaken for beggar, forced to sleep on floor later became ‘demigod’; is now worth Rs 430 crore

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Akash Ambani spotted driving rare Rs 105000000 Ferrari SUV without wearing seatbelt, netizens say ‘ameer log…’

Akash Ambani was spotted driving a rare Rs 10.5 crore Ferrari SUV, however the son of India’s richest man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Akash Ambani spotted driving rare Rs 105000000 Ferrari SUV without wearing seatbelt, netizens say ‘ameer log…’
Akash Ambani driving Ferrari Purosangue. (Image: Automobiliardent)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 967188 crore, as per Forbes. Mukesh Ambani and his family including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and others are known for their extravagant lifestyle and love for exotic items. The members of the Ambani family reside in Rs 15000 crore Antilia, which is the most expensive home in India and parks few of the most expensive cars in the country. Mukesh Ambani and his family own a massive car collection that is easily worth Rs 100 crore. Few of the super-expensive cars in the Ambani family garage are often driven around by Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani in Mumbai. Recently, Akash Ambani was spotted driving a rare Rs 10.5 crore Ferrari SUV, however the son of India’s richest man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ferrari Purosangue is a rare SUV in India and only a few units of the car have made it to the Indian roads so far. Akash Ambani is known for his love for rare cars and Ferrari Purosangue is one of them. In a video shared by ‘modern carspotter’ on Instagram, Akash Ambani can be seen driving the exotic SUV with a large convoy in Mumbai. The video also shows Akash driving the car without wearing a seatbelt. While few are admiring the beauty of the car, a few are pointing out the traffic rule. You can watch the video below.

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 725 PS and 716 Nm of peak torque. The Purosangue name beautifully describes the car’s architecture. Its sleek, athletic exterior sets it apart from other four-door, four-seater cars on the market, and the mid-front-mounted naturally-aspirated V12 combines with a sublimely comfortable, luxuriously roomy and impeccably appointed cabin.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Google users in India, hackers can cause…

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 groups, team India fixtures, upcoming matches and more

Meet IIT graduate, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement