DNA TV Show: Who is the mastermind of alleged NEET-UG paper leak?

NTA and the central government have not accepted the NEET paper leak, but all the evidence and witnesses are claiming the paper leak is a reality.

The state of negligence and rigging in government departments and agencies is evident from the suspicious role of NTA in the NEET-UG exam 2024. Questions are being raised about this. Students are protesting on the streets, the Opposition is questioning the intentions of NTA. Supreme Court is continuously asking questions to NTA for rigging in NEET.

A bigger question than the allegations of rigging in the NEET exam is whether the NEET paper has been leaked. NTA and the central government are not ready to accept the paper leak, but all the evidence and witnesses are making the claim of the NEET paper leak a reality.

Reports suggest that the mastermind of the NEET paper leak in Bihar has been identified. In the FIR filed in Patna regarding the NEET paper leak, Sanjeev Mukhiya, a resident of Nalanda, Bihar, is the most wanted in the Bihar paper leak. He has also applied for anticipatory bail in Patna Civil Court.

According to sources, Sanjeev, the kingpin of the paper leak, is running a paper leak gang across the country along with his son Shivkumar. Sanjeev first tried to leak the NEET paper in Uttarakhand in 2016. If the paper of any exam is leaked anywhere in the country, Sanjeev and his son Shiv's connection is found in it.

NEET, constable recruitment in UP and teacher recruitment exam in Bihar, all three papers were leaked. When the police started investigating, the role of this father-son duo came to the fore in all of them. They were also arrested. But after getting bail, both father and son started leaking the paper again. The mastermind Sanjeev is absconding as of now.