DNA TV Show: How fire broke in Kuwait building that killed 49 people including Indians

The people killed in the incident were employees of an oil company owned by a Malayali businessman.

A fire broke out in a building in Mangaf City in Kuwait on Wednesday. About 49 people have died in this fire, most of whom are Indians, mostly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The accident happened around 6 am as per Kuwait time. According to reports, the fire that started in the kitchen on the ground floor spread rapidly to the six-storey building. People got trapped inside the building where mostly migrant labourers were living.

At the time of the incident, more than 150 people were present in the building. The Indian Ambassador visited the hospital to inquire about Indians injured in this fire. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has also expressed grief over the incident and the death of Indians. Helpline numbers have also been issued by the Indian Embassy.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed grief over this incident. PM Modi has tweeted that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is monitoring the incident and is working with the Kuwaiti authorities to help the victims and now the Indian government has decided to send Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh to Kuwait regarding this fire incident in Kuwait. He will coordinate with the Kuwaiti authorities to help the injured people there and bring back the bodies of the deceased as soon as possible.

How did such a big fire incident happen? And how did so many Indians die in the fire? When the Kuwait government started investigating this, it was found that 196 people were living in this 6-storey building.

They were employees of the same company that crammed its workers into this building. The building is illegally built and belongs to a Malayali businessman. The people killed in the incident were employees of an oil company owned by a Malayali businessman.

READ | J-K: Fresh encounter breaks out in Gandoh area of Doda district, 1 jawan injured