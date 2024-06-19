Twitter
Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court

PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar, takes tour of Nalanda Mahaviharam ruins

Bajaj CNG bike to break cover on July 5, likely to be named…

Viral

Meet Ram Janam, 63, who blew conch for 2 minutes 40 seconds continuously, leaves PM Modi, UP CM Yogi impressed

A video of Ram Janam's conch blowing has gone viral, showcasing his ability to sustain the sound without interruption. He concluded his performance with the chant "Har Har Mahadev".

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Meet Ram Janam, 63, who blew conch for 2 minutes 40 seconds continuously, leaves PM Modi, UP CM Yogi impressed
Photo: ANI
After assuming office for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Tuesday. During his visit, he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Accompanying him were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah. Among the most captivating moments was the conch blowing by a yogi, whose sound resonated for an impressive 2 minutes and 40 seconds. Clad in saffron robes, the yogi's continuous blowing of the conch drew admiration from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the smiles on their faces were notable.

A video of Ram Janam's conch blowing has gone viral, showcasing his ability to sustain the sound without interruption. He concluded his performance with the chant "Har Har Mahadev".

Ram Janam Yogi hails from Chaubepur in Varanasi. Through his dedication and practice, he has mastered the art of long-duration conch blowing. His remarkable talent enables him to blow the conch for over half-an-hour without pausing for breath. At around 63 years of age, Ram Janam has been blowing the conch at a Hanuman temple outside his home since he was eight. Over time, he learned to control his breath, ensuring the rhythm remains unbroken. In his early days, he performed during the Ramleela in Kashi. 

Ram Janam's talent has not only impressed Modi, Yogi, and Shah, but also President Murmu, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and international guests like French President Emmanuel Macron and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In 2023, his conch blowing was highly appreciated by PM Modi and CM Yogi, with Modi praising his extraordinary skill and encouraging him to pass it on to the next generation.

He has even applied for the Guinness World Records, but needs two other individuals with similar skills to achieve the record. It is believed that Ramjanam is blessed by Lord Hanuman, and his conch blowing has also won the admiration of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Known as "Shankh Maharaj," Ramjanam Yogi continues to leave a lasting impression with his unique talent.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
