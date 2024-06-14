Twitter
Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

Elon Musk's massive pay package gets green signal, to get over Rs 3751160000000 from job at…

Salman Khan recalls waking up to gunshots on day of firing incident at Galaxy, tells police of 'serious threat'

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's film postponed; to now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'He advised to...': BJP leader Tamilisai on viral video of her interaction with Amit Shah

In the video clip from TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday, Shah can be seen talking to Soundararajan in an animated manner while gesturing with his finger.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that senior party leader Amit Shah asked her to "carry out political and constituency work intensively", after a video of her interaction with the Union home minister surfaced on social media.

In the video clip from TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday, Shah can be seen talking to Soundararajan in an animated manner while gesturing with his finger.

In a post on 'X' on Thursday evening, Soundararajan, who is the former Governor of Telangana, said she met Shah for the first time following the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results and the duo was talking about "post-poll follow-up".

"Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post-poll followup and the challenges faced.

"As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern, he adviced to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations," she said.

Soundararajan contested from the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat. She lost the election to DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

Her comment assumes significance in the wake of rumours of an intra-party feud in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Soundararajan, on her return to Chennai on Wednesday, declined to comment, when she was asked by reporters on the claims of a discord within the party vis-a-vis her interaction with Shah.

Her alleged comments on "criminal elements" in the BJP and that "the party would have won had there been an alliance with the AIADMK" were among the triggering factors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

