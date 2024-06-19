Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Darshan case: Kannada star paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose of Renukaswamy's body, wanted to ensure...

Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi breaks her silence on his arrest in murder case, gets injunction against...

DNA TV Show: Why are we experiencing extreme heatwaves?

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa survive USA scare, win by 18 runs in Super 8 opener

This actress' Bollywood debut was hit, she still quit films, left India, regrets decision now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Darshan case: Kannada star paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose of Renukaswamy's body, wanted to ensure...

DNA TV Show: Why are we experiencing extreme heatwaves?

This actress' Bollywood debut was hit, she still quit films, left India, regrets decision now

10 most dangerous trees

8 effective home remedies to lighten dark underarms

8 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024 so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Darshan case: Kannada star paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose of Renukaswamy's body, wanted to ensure...

Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi breaks her silence on his arrest in murder case, gets injunction against...

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Darshan case: Kannada star paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose of Renukaswamy's body, wanted to ensure...

Bengaluru police have claimed that Darshan has confessed to have given Rs 30 lakh to co-accused Pradosh to dispose Renukaswamy's body.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 11:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Darshan case: Kannada star paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose of Renukaswamy's body, wanted to ensure...
Darshan has been arrested for allegedly killing his own fan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, has confessed to have given Rs 30 lakh to another accused Pradosh for the disposal of the body and to ensure that "his name does not come out anywhere," police have claimed. The amount has been recovered from Pradosh's residence, police sources said.

"Darshan, who is accused number 2 (A2) in the case, has in his voluntary statement to police said that he had given Rs 30 lakh to Pradosh (A14) to dispose of the body, and for the expenditure that would cost for persons to carry out this task, and to ensure that his name doesn't come out anywhere," a police official said.

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case. According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru on June 9.

"From the spot of the crime, things such as lathi and wooden logs used for the alleged assault have been recovered along with water bottle, blood stains and material evidence, and DVR containing the CCTV footage," the official said, adding, "blood stains were also found on the vehicle allegedly used for disposing of the body." 

According to the autopsy report, Renukaswamy's death was caused due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries he sustained. "Viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis," he said.

According to sources, one of the accused, Raghavendra, who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar, on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and killed. 

The investigation team is believed to have gathered enough evidence, including CCTV footage, which could establish that Darshan was present during the alleged assault on Renukaswamy, leading to his death, sources said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...

Meet man, Mumbai University alumnus, who helps run Rs 1406 crore company, is married to a superstar, his wife is..

Meet Ram Janam, 63, who blew conch for 2 minutes 40 seconds continuously, leaves PM Modi, UP CM Yogi impressed

Meet star who has 116 dogs, bought Rs 45-crore luxurious property for them, once slept on footpath, now owns 40 houses

India's most watched film sold 25 crore tickets, still called flop, earned more than Baahubali, RRR, Animal, KGF, Jawan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement