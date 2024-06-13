Twitter
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh keep Super 8 hopes alive with 25-run win over Netherlands

Shakib Al Hasan delivered a stellar performance by scoring an unbeaten 64 runs, propelling Bangladesh to a total of 159/5 in 20 overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 11:51 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh keep Super 8 hopes alive with 25-run win over Netherlands
Courtesy: X @BCBtigers
In a pivotal Group D T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands, 21-year-old spin sensation Rishad Hossain showcased his talent by taking three crucial wickets, leading Bangladesh to a 25-run victory. Taskin Ahmed also made significant contributions by taking two wickets during the match.

Despite facing criticism for his recent poor performances, former skipper Shakib Al Hasan delivered a stellar performance by scoring an unbeaten 64 runs, propelling Bangladesh to a total of 159/5 in 20 overs against the Netherlands. 

The match, held at St Vincent in Kingstown on Thursday, saw Netherlands captain Scott Edwards winning the toss and choosing to field first against Bangladesh in their Group D T20 World Cup encounter.

