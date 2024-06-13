T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh keep Super 8 hopes alive with 25-run win over Netherlands

Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan delivered a stellar performance by scoring an unbeaten 64 runs, propelling Bangladesh to a total of 159/5 in 20 overs.
In a pivotal Group D T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands, 21-year-old spin sensation Rishad Hossain showcased his talent by taking three crucial wickets, leading Bangladesh to a 25-run victory. Taskin Ahmed also made significant contributions by taking two wickets during the match.
Shakib Al Hasan earns the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 64*(46)
The match, held at St Vincent in Kingstown on Thursday, saw Netherlands captain Scott Edwards winning the toss and choosing to field first against Bangladesh in their Group D T20 World Cup encounter.
