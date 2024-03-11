Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules, speed limits and more

Meet man who once worked for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, his business is…

Meet woman, IIT, IIM alumna who rejected Rs 1 crore job and built Rs 300 crore company, her business is...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Central Election Committee to meet today; likely to discuss more candidates

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who once worked for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, his business is…

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who holds maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance

9 times Christopher Nolan inspired us with strong messages

Nude John Cena to joke on RDJ's addiction: Most controversial, viral moments from Oscars 2024

AI imagines how Khajuraho temples looked 100 years ago

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Meet Emma Stone, Best Actress Oscar winner, left college for acting, worked at bakery, now world's highest-paid actress

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with seven awards, Emma Stone scores surprise Best Actress win

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who once worked for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, his business is…

We have all heard successful stories, but this one stands out as an exceptional example of overcoming adversity. Jayaram Banan, the owner of Sagar Ratna restaurants, hails from an ordinary family in Udupi, Karnataka.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Jayaram Banan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We have all heard successful stories, but this one stands out as an exceptional example of overcoming adversity. Jayaram Banan, the owner of Sagar Ratna restaurants, hails from an ordinary family in Udupi, Karnataka. In 1967, Jayaram took a bus from Mangalore to Mumbai, despite the obstacles he faced. Jayaram relied on his hard work and determination to build a successful food chain worth crores of rupees, earning him crores of rupees every year. Jayaram fled from home at the age of 13 with some money taken from his father's pocket after failing his school exam.

Jayaram had no job when he first moved to Mumbai, so he took a job washing utensils at a restaurant for Rs 18. After working hard, he was promoted to manager and received an increase in pay to Rs 200 per month. Later, in 1974, he moved to Delhi and began managing a canteen before opening his own restaurant, Sagar, in 1986. On his first day of business, Sagar made Rs 408.

Jayaram's dedication and hard work paid off as his restaurant's popularity grew. The delicious South-Indian cuisine he served attracted more and more people, leading to an increase in footfall. Encouraged by this success, Jayaram decided to expand his business by opening a branch in Lodhi Market, Delhi. Despite charging 20% higher prices, customers continued to flock to his restaurant, which led to the foundation of his startup "Sagar-Ratna". Today, the chain boasts over 30 restaurants in Delhi alone and over 60 more in North India.

Today, Sagar Ratna has outlets in countries like Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok, contributing to an annual turnover of over Rs 300 crore. In addition to Sagar Ratna, Jayaram also started another restaurant chain called Swagat in 2001. Given his success, people often refer to him as the 'Dosa King of the North'. With about 100 restaurants worldwide, Jayaram now earns crores of rupees every year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who owns Rs 6000 crore company, her husband received death threats due to…

India signs free trade agreement with European Free Trade Association

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 670, went on to lead Ra 419000 crore company, donated Rs 142 crore, his net worth is…

Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement