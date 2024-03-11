Meet man who once worked for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, his business is…

We have all heard successful stories, but this one stands out as an exceptional example of overcoming adversity. Jayaram Banan, the owner of Sagar Ratna restaurants, hails from an ordinary family in Udupi, Karnataka.

In 1967, Jayaram took a bus from Mangalore to Mumbai, despite the obstacles he faced. Jayaram relied on his hard work and determination to build a successful food chain worth crores of rupees, earning him crores of rupees every year. Jayaram fled from home at the age of 13 with some money taken from his father's pocket after failing his school exam.

Jayaram had no job when he first moved to Mumbai, so he took a job washing utensils at a restaurant for Rs 18. After working hard, he was promoted to manager and received an increase in pay to Rs 200 per month. Later, in 1974, he moved to Delhi and began managing a canteen before opening his own restaurant, Sagar, in 1986. On his first day of business, Sagar made Rs 408.

Jayaram's dedication and hard work paid off as his restaurant's popularity grew. The delicious South-Indian cuisine he served attracted more and more people, leading to an increase in footfall. Encouraged by this success, Jayaram decided to expand his business by opening a branch in Lodhi Market, Delhi. Despite charging 20% higher prices, customers continued to flock to his restaurant, which led to the foundation of his startup "Sagar-Ratna". Today, the chain boasts over 30 restaurants in Delhi alone and over 60 more in North India.

Today, Sagar Ratna has outlets in countries like Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok, contributing to an annual turnover of over Rs 300 crore. In addition to Sagar Ratna, Jayaram also started another restaurant chain called Swagat in 2001. Given his success, people often refer to him as the 'Dosa King of the North'. With about 100 restaurants worldwide, Jayaram now earns crores of rupees every year.