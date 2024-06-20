Twitter
Mira Rajput regrets comparing babies to puppies: 'While I was pushed in...'

Mira Rajput acknowledged that she felt pushed into a corner at the time when she compared babies to puppies.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
In 2017, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput stirred controversy when she compared babies to puppies. Now in a recent interview, she reflected on her past statement expressing regret for making it while defending herself and her decisions.

While speaking to the Film Companion, Mira expressed regret over her previous statement, calling it unfair. She acknowledged that she felt pushed into a corner at the time and reacted by saying things that she no longer agrees with.

Mira stated, "While I was pushed in that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things… I don’t think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that." she further said, "I can understand why it wasn’t taken well. I think I was in a vulnerable, emotional space. I think I was just trying to defend myself that my choices are also valid. I regret that and know that a lot of people were hurt by it.”

Mira considers that controversy a turning point in her life, one that shook her and made her aware of the challenges of living in the public eye. Despite still facing criticism for her past comments, she appreciates her husband Shahid's support during that difficult time. She believes it's time to be forgiven for her mistakes, as life is a journey of learning and growth.

Back in 2017, at a Women’s Day event, Mira expressed, “You know I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife, I can set my house the way I like, not in terms of the way things should be but the way a home must be with its values and ideals. So, nothing will stop me after that but I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

She added, "I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up has, cannot be quantified.”

After marrying Shahid in 2015, Mira, who was a student at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, has been consistently in the spotlight. She and Shahid have two children—a daughter and a son.

