Cricket

Why Rohit Sharma and Co. were awarded 5 penalty runs during IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match?

India was awarded five penalty runs after the USA committed a time limit offense.

Courtesy: X @T20WorldCup

During the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Wednesday, India was awarded five penalty runs after the USA committed a time limit offense. In cricket, each side is allotted 60 seconds between overs, and the bowler must be prepared to deliver the first ball of the next over within this time frame. Unfortunately, the USA team failed to adhere to this rule three times, resulting in India receiving a bonus before the start of the 16th over. At the time of the penalty, India had scored 76 runs after 15 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube at the crease. The additional five runs brought their total to 81, edging them closer to the 111-run target they were aiming for. More to follow...

