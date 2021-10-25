Why Tahira Kashyap hid bottles of expressed breast milk from her husband Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have been friends since they were kids. They met when they were both 19 years old and instantly fell in love. Tahira has recently shared an interesting tale from her life, when the couple went on their honeymoon and left their 7-month-old baby with their parents.

Tahira said in an excerpt from her book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother' that she wanted to go on a three-day trip to Bangkok with Ayushmann. She had pumped a couple bottles of her breast milk for her infant as they had left their kid at home before leaving for the airport.

Tahira received a call from her mother just before check-in, informing her that the baby was fine and that she had already finished the bottles she had expressed. She was concerned about how her baby would survive. She took out the pumping machine from her suitcase, but Ayushmann informed her that she would not be able to pump another bottle because they were about to check-in.

Tahira was still nursing when they boarded the plane, and she had to use the restroom several times to pump her milk. Every time she poured the milk into the sink, she felt bad. Tahira needed to pump herself once more when they landed and before checking into the hotel. She went to the bathroom with the manual pump and pumped the milk, but she forgot to throw it away.

Tahira had begun to miss her kid and wished to speak with him. She went outside to make a phone call. When she returned, she saw that the bottle had been emptied. "My boy was relaxing in the bedroom, having his protein shake. I asked him about the curious case of the missing breast milk and he smirked while chugging his shake and wiping his milk moustache. ‘What?! Did you just drink it?’ His only response was that it had the perfect temperature, was highly nutritious and blended perfectly with his protein shake. Yikes!" Tahira said in her book.

"My boy was already living up to his promise of making this trip memorable! Now each time I had to express during the trip, I hid the bottle from the gym-going, protein shake-drinking, breast milk-stealing freak," she added.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap had their first child, son Viraajveer in 2012 and later their seven-year-old daughter Varushka.