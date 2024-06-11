Meet actress, only two films old, still more popular than Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan

Twitter
Sharvari Wagh has been making headlines with her latest release Munjya. In the IMDb's weekly Most Popular Indian Celebrities ranking, she has been ranked higher than Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Born on June 14, 1996, in a Marathi family in Mumbai to builder Shailesh Wagh and architect Namrata Wagh, Sharvari Bagh is a young Indian actress, whose popularity is rising among the audiences with each of her releases. Manohar Joshi, who served as the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was her maternal grandfather.

Sharvari made her acting debut in the Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, in which she starred Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal. The series, which premiered in 2020, was directed by Kabir Khan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger-fame. It has been rumoured that Sunny and Sharvari are dating each other, though both of them haven't confirmed their relationship yet.

The actress made her big screen debut in the 2021 release Bunty Aur Babli 2, the sequel to the 2005 film. It starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, and Rani Mukerji in the leading roles. The crime comedy film opened to negative reviews and flopped at the box office. After three years, Sharvari's next film Munjya has hit the theatres recently on June 7. The horror comedy has suprised the trade pundits with its performance at the box office as it has earned Rs 24 crore in its first four days.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) releases a weekly list of top 100 popular Indian celebrities based on the page views for each celebrity on its app and website. For the list released for the week June 10-16 2024, Sharvari has been ranked at the 20th position, above than Aamir Khan (21st rank), Salman Khan (23rd rank), Amitabh Bachchan (28th rank), Prabhas (40th rank), and Ranbir Kapoor (47th rank).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

The actress will be seen next in Maharaj, slated to release on June 14 on Netflix. The film marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and is based on the controversial 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. Her third release this year is the action thriller Vedaa, in which she plays the titular role. Also starring John Abraham, the film will clash at the box office with Pushpa 2 on August 15. Sharvari will also start shooting the YRF Spy Universe film with Alia Bhatt soon.

