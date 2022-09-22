PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I in Karachi

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction

Pakistan are all set to clash with England in the second T20I of the seven-match series on Thursday, September 22. The visitors emerged victorious in the first T20I on Tuesday, beating the host by six wickets.

Pakistan come into this series after finishing as runner-up in the Asia Cup 2022. However, they were defeated by the Three Lions courtesy of important performances from Alex Hales and Harry Brook.

Moeen Ali's men have taken a 0-1 lead in the series and now the onus is on Babar Azam's side to bring themselves level and stage a comeback.

This ongoing series will play a key role in selecting and finalizing the playing XI of both teams as the T20 World Cup is almost three weeks away.

Bringing you behind the scenes visuals from England's first match on Pakistan soil in 17 years.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/s5Z5btNiyh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2022

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Phillip Salt

Batters: Babar Azam, Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, David Willey

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Luke Wood

Pakistan vs England probable playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (w), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson

PAK vs ENG Mydream11 team

Phillip Salt, Babar Azam, Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, David Willey, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Luke Wood

Pakistan vs England match details

The 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, September 22 at 08:00 PM (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network channels, whereas PAK vs ENG live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.