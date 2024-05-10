Twitter
India's first elephant acupuncture treats baby elephant Bani at Wildlife SOS

Since Bani’s arrival, the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital has enlisted the expertise of national and international medical experts to ensure the best possible care, including orthopaedic experts, neurosurgeons, Ayurveda, and acupuncture experts.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 10, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

Photo: Wildlife SOS
Nine-month-old baby elephant 'Bani,' paralyzed and crippled in a train accident that killed her mother, is under treatment at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura for hind leg paralysis caused by the train accident. The Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital is leaving no stone unturned to provide treatment, including an acupuncture specialist from Thailand and Ayurveda experts from Kerala, to give relief to the paralyzed elephant calf. In a first-ever acupuncture treatment provided in India for elephants using specialised Veterinary Acupuncture equipment.

Since Bani’s arrival, the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital has enlisted the expertise of national and international medical experts to ensure the best possible care, including orthopaedic experts, neurosurgeons, Ayurveda, and acupuncture experts. Medical treatments provided include Laser Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Acupressure, etc. As part of expanding medical options for the paralysed elephant, Wildlife SOS invited renowned Veterinary Acupuncture Specialist - Prof. Dr. Porrakote Rungsri from Thailand’s Chiang Mai University, who is also a visiting professor at Florida Univ, USA.

Dr. Rungsri began with a theoretical presentation on acupuncture techniques, followed by practical demonstrations. The in-house veterinary team of Wildlife SOS, under Dr. Rungsri's guidance, performed Bani's first electro-acupuncture session.

Dr. Ilayaraja S, Deputy Director - Wildlife SOS explained, “We are using electro-acupuncture therapy as part of a comprehensive veterinary care program tailored to this specific paralysis condition of elephant calf Bani. Electro-acupuncture therapy harmonises tradition with technology, using controlled electrical stimulation to modulate neural signalling and orchestrate a symphony of balance and restoration within the body's energetic pathways.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “After detailed research, our veterinary team decided to include electro-acupuncture in Bani’s routine treatment regime. We thank Dr. Rungsri & the Chang Mai University for her visit and training to our team. We also brought ayurveda experts from Kerala to provide specialised ayurveda treatments for Bani.”

Dr. Porrakote Rungsri, Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Ching Mai University said, “I’m delighted to be invited by Wildlife SOS for Bani’s treatment. I hope that acupuncture techniques shared by me will be helpful. Baby Bani is strong willed and co-operated during her acupuncture. This is an opportunity for exchange of veterinary knowledge between India and Thai Veterinary institutions.”

 

