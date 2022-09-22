'Delhi boys with common passion for Ben Stokes': Ashneer Grover shares pic of meetup with Virat Kohli

Ashneer Grover met Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I in Nagpur

Team India arrived in Nagpur ahead of the second T20I against Australia and the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli found time to catch up with Shark Tank India judge and ex-MD of BharatPe Ashneer Grover.

Both Kohli and Ashneer hail from Delhi, even though the former currently lives with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika in Mumbai. Nonetheless, ahead of the second T20I, Virat met up with Ashneer and the latter shared a pic of their meeting.

Grover wrote that the two Delhi boys have a common passion for 'Ben Stokes'. He also wished the 33-year-old well for the second T20I, having failed to record a big total in the first match.

"What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur!!" wrote the Shark Tank India judge.

"What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for 'Ben Stokes' be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !!"

Kohli recently scored the 71st international century of his career during Asia Cup 2022. He is the leading run-scorer between India and Australia contests in T20Is.

The 33-year-old could only score two runs in the first T20I in Mohali, but Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten 71-run knock, as well as KL Rahul's half-century. Suryakumar Yadav also added 46 runs as Team India scored 208/6 in their respective 20 overs.

However, they failed to restrict Australian batsmen as the visitors prevailed by four wickets, courtesy of Cameron Green's man of the match-winning performance that saw him open alongside Aaron Finch and score 61 runs.