Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: IAS Bindra stadium pitch, weather report for the 1st T20I game between India-Australia

Know all the details about the pitch and weather for the upcoming 1st T20I match between India-Australia which will be played at Mohali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: IAS Bindra stadium pitch, weather report for the 1st T20I game between India-Australia
India vs Australia

India is coming into this fixture after winning against Afghanistan on Thursday in the Asia Cup game. India scored 212 runs in twenty overs. Afghanistan scored 111 runs and India went on to win the fixture by 101 runs.

READ: IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match

Australia is coming into this fixture after winning against New Zealand in the third ODI on Sunday. Australia scored 267 runs in 50 overs. New Zealand scored 242 runs and Australia went on to win the fixture by 25 runs.

Virat Kohli finally scored his 71st international century after a long time which was also his first T20I century. He scored 122 runs from 61 balls with a strike rate of 200.00.

The Australian side is without the services of its three ace players in David Warner, Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Starc while India have almost all their main players ready for selection.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

The weather is going to remain hot and humid in Mohali which is an invitation for dew, so there is going to be a lot of dew. The humidity will increase from 64% at 07:00 pm IST and get up to 76% at 11:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Pitch Report

Over the years, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali has favoured the fast bowlers and shot-making has also been very easy. A similar wicket is expected for this game as well.

AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming

1st India vs Australia T20I will begin at 07:30 pm IST on September 20, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

READ: IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match

India vs Australia 1st T20I probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.