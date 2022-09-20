IND vs AUS 1st T20I: IAS Bindra stadium pitch, weather report for the 1st T20I game between India-Australia

India vs Australia

India is coming into this fixture after winning against Afghanistan on Thursday in the Asia Cup game. India scored 212 runs in twenty overs. Afghanistan scored 111 runs and India went on to win the fixture by 101 runs.

READ: IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match

Australia is coming into this fixture after winning against New Zealand in the third ODI on Sunday. Australia scored 267 runs in 50 overs. New Zealand scored 242 runs and Australia went on to win the fixture by 25 runs.

Virat Kohli finally scored his 71st international century after a long time which was also his first T20I century. He scored 122 runs from 61 balls with a strike rate of 200.00.

The Australian side is without the services of its three ace players in David Warner, Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Starc while India have almost all their main players ready for selection.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

The weather is going to remain hot and humid in Mohali which is an invitation for dew, so there is going to be a lot of dew. The humidity will increase from 64% at 07:00 pm IST and get up to 76% at 11:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Pitch Report

Over the years, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali has favoured the fast bowlers and shot-making has also been very easy. A similar wicket is expected for this game as well.

AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming

1st India vs Australia T20I will begin at 07:30 pm IST on September 20, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

READ: IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match

India vs Australia 1st T20I probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.