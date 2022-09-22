Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I live streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I in India

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I live streaming

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I: Babar Azam-led Pakistan gear up to take on England in the second T20I of the ongoing series on Thursday. Moeen Ali's visiting team defeated the hosts in the first match of the series by six wickets in Karachi.

Alex Hales and Harry Brook were in fine form as they helped England beat Pakistan in the first contest of the seven-match series.

While Babar's team will try to stage a comeback in the series, having been completely outplayed in the most recent fixture, the Three Lions will be hoping to further consolidate their grasp on the series and keep the winning momentum going.

Players unwind on their day off#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/NJZATdLKR2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2022

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match: When, where and how to watch

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 08:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match: Where to watch?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match: How to watch live streaming?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Pakistan vs England probable playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Reese Topley, Mark Wood