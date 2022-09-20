IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

India vs Australia

Australia is on a tour of India for a three-match T20I series which will begin on the 20th of September with the first game scheduled to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday.

Team India will kickstart their World Cup preparations with a three-match series against reigning T20 World Cup champions Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co. had a disappointing Asia Cup campaign and will be keen to get some much-needed momentum behind them.

India is currently placed at the top of the table in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings whereas Australia is currently placed in the sixth spot on the rankings.

Here's all you need to know about the ist T20I match between India-Australia



When will India vs Australia 1st T20I match take place?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will India vs Australia 1st T20I match take place?

India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at IAS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will India vs Australia 1st T20I match begin?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match live on TV in India?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia 1st T20I probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.