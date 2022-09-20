Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match

Know all the details about the 1st T20I match of the three-match series which will take place between India and Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match
India vs Australia

Australia is on a tour of India for a three-match T20I series which will begin on the 20th of September with the first game scheduled to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday.

READ: Watch: Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chettri during award ceremony of Durand cup

Team India will kickstart their World Cup preparations with a three-match series against reigning T20 World Cup champions Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co. had a disappointing Asia Cup campaign and will be keen to get some much-needed momentum behind them.

India is currently placed at the top of the table in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings whereas Australia is currently placed in the sixth spot on the rankings.

Here's all you need to know about the ist T20I match between India-Australia
 
When will India vs Australia 1st T20I match take place?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will India vs Australia 1st T20I match take place?

India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at IAS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will India vs Australia 1st T20I match begin?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

READ: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st T20I

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match live on TV in India?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia 1st T20I probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.