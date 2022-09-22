Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

After loss to Australia, Pak actress Sehar Shinwari mocks Team India; gets brutally trolled by fans

After Team India's loss to Australia in the 1st T20I, Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari tried to take a sly dig at the Men in Blue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

After loss to Australia, Pak actress Sehar Shinwari mocks Team India; gets brutally trolled by fans
Pak actress Sehar Shinwari gets trolled after mocking Hardik Pandya, Team India

Team India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I of the series saw Hardik Pandya's brilliant 71-run inning go in vain as the Men in Blue failed to defend a total of 208 runs in Mohali. After the match, Pandya took to Twitter to share a post which read that the Indian team will learn from their mistakes. 

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari, who was in the news during Asia Cup 2022, tried to take a sly dig at the Indian team but instead, she was trolled herself. 

'We'll learn. We'll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always," wrote Pandya after recording his best-ever score in the shortest format for Team India, but the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Australian batsmen. 

READ| 'Some Indian players are overweight, look at their..': Salman Butt questions Indian players fitness standard

Reacting to Pandya's tweet, Shinwari tried to mock the Men in Blue, saying that a loss against Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 group stage would help them learn more. 

"Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it," she commented, followed by a laugh emoji, but little did Sehar know that she was going to be the butt of a joke herself. 

Pakistan also lost their T20I match to England at home on the same day, and thus Indian fans brutally trolled Sehar Shinwari for her comment. 

"Have some shame you lost to England at home," wrote one fan in response to the Pak actress' remark. 

READ| Rain likely to play spoilsport during 2nd T20I between India and Australia

Check how others reacted:

The second T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on Thursday, with Team India in action against Australia on Friday. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.