After loss to Australia, Pak actress Sehar Shinwari mocks Team India; gets brutally trolled by fans

Pak actress Sehar Shinwari gets trolled after mocking Hardik Pandya, Team India

Team India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I of the series saw Hardik Pandya's brilliant 71-run inning go in vain as the Men in Blue failed to defend a total of 208 runs in Mohali. After the match, Pandya took to Twitter to share a post which read that the Indian team will learn from their mistakes.

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari, who was in the news during Asia Cup 2022, tried to take a sly dig at the Indian team but instead, she was trolled herself.

'We'll learn. We'll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always," wrote Pandya after recording his best-ever score in the shortest format for Team India, but the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Australian batsmen.

Reacting to Pandya's tweet, Shinwari tried to mock the Men in Blue, saying that a loss against Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 group stage would help them learn more.

Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) September 20, 2022

"Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it," she commented, followed by a laugh emoji, but little did Sehar know that she was going to be the butt of a joke herself.

Pakistan also lost their T20I match to England at home on the same day, and thus Indian fans brutally trolled Sehar Shinwari for her comment.

"Have some shame you lost to England at home," wrote one fan in response to the Pak actress' remark.

Check how others reacted:

Ghar sambhalo bibi, padosiyon k masle to chalte rhenge pic.twitter.com/mfBnqPaDIH — Daksh Sehrawat (@ahamdaksh) September 20, 2022

Ooooooooooo...... How's your 11 husband lose the match Begum pic.twitter.com/6AvlYcAmOr — Viv13 (@Viv_13_) September 20, 2022

Dear @SeharShinwari



Photo me dekho kahi pakistan dikhay de raha kya ? 1 ya 2 baar dikhay dega, kyu ki aap log enjoy kar sako use yaad karke. pic.twitter.com/XTAfXJmTOk — Sandip Patel (@IMSandiPatel) September 21, 2022

The second T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on Thursday, with Team India in action against Australia on Friday.