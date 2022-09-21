Rain likely to play spoilsport during 2nd T20I between India and Australia

File Photo

The second T20 match of the three T20I match series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played in Nagpur. The second T20I match of the series will be played on Spetember 23 and the final match is slated to be played on Sunday (September 25).

But for cricket fans and followers there is a bad news as weather is expected to play a spoilsport. It is believed that rain can interrupt the game and because of this it is expected that India and Australia will not be able to play full 40 overs in the second T20I match of the series.

Rain is predicted on September 23 (Friday) and the precipitation chances are 70 per cent. Humidity is expected to be around 83 per cent and the wind speed can be recorded at 16 km/h.

Despite all these factors, cricket enthusiasts arrived in numbers at the stadium to redeem their tickets.

The lowest-priced tickets were the first choice for fans when the online ticket sale began on Sunday at 10.30 am (IST) through Paytm Insider. Within minutes, the cricket enthusiasts grabbed all of the tickets.

Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Tuesday took to their Facebook to inform that between the hours of 10 am and 7:00 pm, online ticket purchasers can exchange their tickets at CA Civil lines, Nagpur.

Originally, the redemption of tickets was scheduled to begin on September 22, but VCA administrators opted to begin it earlier to avoid a significant rush. Tickets can still be redeemed at Civil Lines till Friday.

T20I cricket back at VCA Stadium after 3 years

The newly installed LED floodlights will be used for the India vs Australia T20 encounter in Nagpur, providing greater sight for players on the field and a smooth watching experience for broadcast spectators. After nearly three years, an international T20 match will be played in VCA's Jamtha Stadium, which has a capacity of roughly 44,485 spectators.

According to VCA, Team India and Australia will arrive in Nagpur on Wednesday at 3.20 PM by chartered flight. The Indian squad will stay at Hotel Radisson Blue, while the Australian team will stay at Le Meridian.

On Thursday, the teams will practice at Jamtha Stadium. Australia will practice from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, while India would practice from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.

India lost the first T20I of the three match series by four wickets.

