Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Rain likely to play spoilsport during 2nd T20I between India and Australia

Rain is predicted on September 23 (Friday) and the precipitation chances are 70 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

Rain likely to play spoilsport during 2nd T20I between India and Australia
File Photo

The second T20 match of the three T20I match series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played in Nagpur. The second T20I match of the series will be played on Spetember 23 and the final match is slated to be played on Sunday (September 25).

But for cricket fans and followers there is a bad news as weather is expected to play a spoilsport. It is believed that rain can interrupt the game and because of this it is expected that India and Australia will not be able to play full 40 overs in the second T20I match of the series.

Rain is predicted on September 23 (Friday) and the precipitation chances are 70 per cent. Humidity is expected to be around 83 per cent and the wind speed can be recorded at 16 km/h. 

Despite all these factors, cricket enthusiasts arrived in numbers at the stadium to redeem their tickets. 

READ| As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat

 

The lowest-priced tickets were the first choice for fans when the online ticket sale began on Sunday at 10.30 am (IST) through Paytm Insider. Within minutes, the cricket enthusiasts grabbed all of the tickets.

Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Tuesday took to their Facebook to inform that between the hours of 10 am and 7:00 pm, online ticket purchasers can exchange their tickets at CA Civil lines, Nagpur.

 

Originally, the redemption of tickets was scheduled to begin on September 22, but VCA administrators opted to begin it earlier to avoid a significant rush. Tickets can still be redeemed at Civil Lines till Friday.

T20I cricket back at VCA Stadium after 3 years

The newly installed LED floodlights will be used for the India vs Australia T20 encounter in Nagpur, providing greater sight for players on the field and a smooth watching experience for broadcast spectators. After nearly three years, an international T20 match will be played in VCA's Jamtha Stadium, which has a capacity of roughly 44,485 spectators.

 

According to VCA, Team India and Australia will arrive in Nagpur on Wednesday at 3.20 PM by chartered flight. The Indian squad will stay at Hotel Radisson Blue, while the Australian team will stay at Le Meridian.

On Thursday, the teams will practice at Jamtha Stadium. Australia will practice from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, while India would practice from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.

India lost the first T20I of the three match series by four wickets.

READ| Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Babar Azam to claim the 3rd spot in the latest ICC T20I ranking

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.