CBSE Board Result 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected soon, know how to check results online

CBSE Board Result 2024: Once released, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for 2024 on the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, as well as on cbseresults.nic.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

CBSE Board Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the results of the CBSE class 10th, and 12th exams soon. As per various media reports, CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results will be declared in May 2024. Once released CBSE result 2024 can be checked through the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

 CBSE Class 10 exam result was conducted on February 15 to March 21, whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024 across both Class 10 and 12.

CBSE Board Result 2024: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Class 10, and 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference. 

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in
  • results.gov.in

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.12 percent. The pass percentage was dipped by -1.28 percent in 2023. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent. In 2022, a total of 1.34 lakh candidates took the compartment exam.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
