As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat

KL Rahul became the third fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs in the T20I runs after he scored a half-century against Australia in the 1st T20I.

World No.1 T20I batsman, Mohammad Rizwan completed 2000 runs in the T20 format against England in the first T20 International on Tuesday. The opening batsman became the joint-fastest batsman to complete 2000 runs in T20I cricket in 52 innings and equalled his captain Babar Azam’s record.

It was India's KL Rahul also who achieved the same feat yesterday as he became the third fastest to score 2000+ T20I runs.

Let's take a look at the players and how many innings it took them to reach this milestone.