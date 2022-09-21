Search icon
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat

KL Rahul became the third fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs in the T20I runs after he scored a half-century against Australia in the 1st T20I.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Sep 21, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

World No.1 T20I batsman, Mohammad Rizwan completed 2000 runs in the T20 format against England in the first T20 International on Tuesday. The opening batsman became the joint-fastest batsman to complete 2000 runs in T20I cricket in 52 innings and equalled his captain Babar Azam’s record.

It was India's KL Rahul also who achieved the same feat yesterday as he became the third fastest to score 2000+ T20I runs.

Let's take a look at the players and how many innings it took them to reach this milestone.

1. Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan
1/5

Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday (September 20) became the joint-fastest batsman to complete 2000 runs in T20I cricket. The opening batsman achieved a huge milestone during the opening T20I of the series against England in Karachi.

Rizwan, who played a big knock of 68 off 46, bettered Virat Kohli's record while completing 2000 runs.

 

2. Babar Azam

Babar Azam
2/5

Babar had also completed 2000 runs in T20Is in his 52nd innings. The right-handed batsman had achieved the milestone against Zimbabwe in April 2021. 

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
3/5

The former India captain completed his 2000th run in his 56th innings during a T20I against England in 2018. 

 

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul
4/5

The 3rd spot belongs to an Indian player - KL Rahul. The India vice-captain completed his 2000th run during the opening T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. 

5. Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch
5/5

 Australian skipper Aaron Finch acquires the 4th spot. He scored his 2000th run in his 62nd outing.

 

