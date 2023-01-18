Avatar The Way of Water beats Spider-Man No Way Home as highest-grossing film post-pandemic, closes in on $2 billion

Avatar The Way of Water is the highest grossing film post-pandemic

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed another milestone at the box office. The film, which was already the highest grossing film of 2022, has now overtaken Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. It is steadily climbing the list of highest grossing films of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed over $1.925 billion at the global box office, which takes its earnings so far above and beyond the $1.921 billion earned by Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The superhero adventure was the first huge hit for the global box office after the Covid-19 box office wreaked havoc in 2020.

The Way of Water now has a realistic shot at entering the top 3 grossing films of all time. It is currently in the sixth spot. At the top is the original Avatar (2009), with earnings of $2.922 billion, followed by Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 billion). While these numbers may be out of reach for Avatar 2, it may have a shot at surpassing yet another Cameron film – Titanic ($2.187 billion). However, with Titanic re-releasing soon for its 25th anniversary, the number is bound to go up.

The only two other films that have earned more than The Way of Water now are Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War, with gross lifetime earnings of $2.068 billion and $2.048 billion.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.