GSEB SSC Result 2024: Gujarat Class 10 board result today, know how to check scorecard online

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to release the Class 10th board results 2024 today (May 11) at 8 am during a press conference. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Class 10th examination 2024 can check their results at the board's official website, gseb.org once released.

Once the results are announced, the GSEB will also activate the link on its official website so that the students can access their results.

The GSEB Class 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024.

GSEB Result 2024: Here’s how to check your results

Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org .

. On the homepage, click on the Gujarat SSC Result 2024 link.

Enter the login credentials and then click on ‘submit’.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the page and keep a printout of it for future reference.

