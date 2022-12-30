Search icon
Avatar The Way of Water crosses Rs 300 crore in India, set to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 globally

Avatar: The Way of Water is on course to dethroning Top Gun: Maverick as the highest grossing film of the year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

Avatar The Way of Water has crossed $1 billion in global earnings

James Cameron’s epic Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed Rs 300 crore in nett collections in India, a feat only a few Indian films have managed this year. Globally too, the film is continuing its solid run in its third weekend, puttig itself on course to becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Currently, that tag resides with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Avatar: The Way of Water recently became the fastest to cross $1 billion globally this year, a mark it surpassed in under two weeks. Of the two other films to breach the mark this year, Maverick took close to six weeks and Jurassic World: Dominion around four months. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, it’s India collectiosn are better than any Indian release over the past three weeks. On Friday, the film netted Rs 10.50 crore, taking its India nett total to Rs 304 crore. Given its pace, it is likely to break Avengers: Endgame’s record of highest-grossing international film in India. The MCU film earned Rs 373 crore in the country.

Globally too, The Way of Water is minting mone. A Variety report states that by Wednesday, the film had earned $337.8 million in US and Canada and $762.8 million in the international market. As per other trade sources, the since then, the film has added a few million more to its kittu, reaching close to $1.2 billion worldwide. This means it is likely to cross Top Gun: Maverick’s lifetime global haul of $1.5 billion in the next few days itself.

Trade insiders say that the film is likely to cross $2 billion in global earnings before the end of its run. This would also guarantee its entry in the list of the 10 highest grossing films of all time. That list, interestingly, is topped by its predecessor Avatar, with global earnings of $2.9 billion.

