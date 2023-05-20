Watch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in arm-wrestling during training in preparation for the crucial IPL 2023 match

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Mumbai Indians have had a rocky start to their IPL 2023 campaign, but they have since turned the tide in their favor and emerged as one of the strongest sides this season. As they prepare to face off against SunRisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match on Sunday, the five-time champions are hoping for a comfortable win to secure a spot in the playoffs.

In anticipation of the upcoming match, the Rohit Sharma-led team was seen putting in work at the gym. While the entire team was focused on their training, one particular event caught everyone's attention: an arm-wrestling competition featuring none other than Arjun Tendulkar, son of India legend Sachin Tendulkar.

A video posted on MI Twitter showcased Arjun testing his strength in the arm-wrestling competition, which added an element of excitement to the team's gym session. Alongside Arjun, players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod were also seen lifting weights in preparation for the SRH clash.

Watch:

Prior to MI's previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun had disclosed that he had been bitten by a dog. It remains to be seen whether he will be given the opportunity to play against SRH.

Arjun has been a regular feature in multiple games this season for the five-time champions. In four matches, the young all-rounder has taken a total of three wickets at an average of 30.66 and an economy rate of 9.35. However, Arjun has not had many chances to bat this season, scoring only 13 runs in the sole outing he had with the bat.

With four wins and two defeats, MI has taken full advantage of their home ground, a trend that Rohit Sharma's men would like to continue. They also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

